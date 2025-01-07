Idaho Strategic Releases 2024 Year in Review

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR" or the "Company") is pleased to celebrate its team's accomplishments in 2024 as the Company looks forward to a busy and productive 2025.

Idaho Strategic's President and CEO, John Swallow commented, "On behalf of our team at Idaho Strategic, I would like to thank our shareholders and broader stakeholders for their support during 2024. Our Company has turned the corner on profitability which has allowed us to reinvest in the business in ways we weren't able to in the past. Through the first three reported quarters, IDR has increased its total revenue by 84%, its net income by 744%, and its earnings per share by 600% - and the Company closed out the year strongly with its best quarter ever. Additionally, the Company's cash per share increased from approximately $0.18 at the end of 2023, to $0.85 at the end of the third quarter in 2024, a 372% increase."

Key accomplishments at the Golden Chest mine during 2024 include the construction of an 80 foot x 150 foot steel-framed building to be utilized as the Company's planned paste backfill plant with the potential to also house a new mill onsite. The planned paste backfill plant is expected to save the Company approximately $500k-$800k annually in full operation. All the necessary equipment for the paste backfill plant has been delivered or is on order, with plant commissioning expected in mid 2025. Also in 2024, Idaho Strategic completed the purchase of the Butte Gulch property, located immediately to the east of the Golden Chest mine site, increasing the Company's strategic private landholdings within the Murray Gold Belt District by an additional 169 acres. All of IDR's private landholdings are owned free of debt. Exploration at the Golden Chest included approximately 10,600 meters of core drilling over the course of 2024. While many of the drill holes completed in the third and fourth quarters are awaiting core logging, sampling, and assaying, the drilling thus far has resulted in the discovery of the recently announced Red Star Vein. Highlights from the Red Star Vein drilling include drill hole GC 24-258 which intercepted 34.1 grams per tonne (gpt) gold over 1.8 meters within 9.3 meters assaying 8.2 gpt gold, reported in drilled thickness.

Idaho Strategic continued to advance its extensive rare earth elements landholdings in 2024, albeit at a reduced rate compared to what the Company has planned for 2025. During the year many new relationships were formed with various stakeholders scattered throughout the domestic REE supply chain and within various arms of the US Government. In addition to sampling and mineralogical studies completed in 2024, the Company announced the impressive mix of REEs seen in numerous samples at its Lemhi Pass project, which include a unique concentration of magnet REEs in excess of 70% of the total rare earth elements concentration.

On the corporate development front, during 2024 Idaho Strategic received a Rural Community Investment Fund grant from the state of Idaho in the amount of $430k to help pay to upgrade the power infrastructure from Wallace, ID to the town of Murray, ID - approximately 23 line-miles worth of upgrades. The upgrades were necessary to facilitate the operation of the planned paste backfill plant and additional mine development activities. Additionally, Idaho Strategic executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Radiant Industries to participate in their Frontier Program designed to aid in the advancement of Radiant's Kaleidos micronuclear reactor being developed with remote mine sites as a potential use case. Members from IDR participated in numerous industry events in 2024 including the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Idaho Mining Day at the Capitol, US DoE Critical Minerals Workshop, MicroCapClub Annual Summit, Adamas Mines, Magnets, and Motors Conference, International Rare Earth Elements Conference, and the annual Idaho Mining Association Conference.

John Swallow concluded, "While much was accomplished in 2024, it is my belief that if we continue to execute, the accomplishments of 2024 will pale in comparison to those planned for 2025. Many of the exploration and operational plans that were added to a 'wish list' in the early days are now becoming reality, actively being revaluated, and logically implemented - the construction of the paste backfill plant is a great example of this. Overall, the investments made throughout 2024 have set the foundation and provided our team with the resources necessary for another great year in 2025. Please enjoy our 2024Year in Photos below."

Completed paste backfill building - this building went from an idea on paper in February 2024 to a reality by Christmas 2024

Two separate Golden Chest underground tours - Idaho's Congressman Russ Fulcher and executives from Avista Utilities

One of three drill rigs that spent a lot of time at the Golden Chest mine this year

Members from IDR invited to tour Idaho National Lab's Advanced Test Reactor and IDR's team

members getting ready to take the MicroCapClub Investor Summit underground

Andrew Brackebusch presenting on IDR's paste backfill transition at the

Idaho Mining Conference while the paste backfill filter press was being unloaded at the New Jersey Mill

IDR's newest piece of equipment - a 6-cubic yard underground loader with an ejector bucket.

The newest of two of these "workhorse" machines

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration and development in one Company.

