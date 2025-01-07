Thunder Gold Identifies New Gold Zone at Surface: Includes 1.93 g/t Au over 54.2 Metres; 2.03 g/t Au over 15.0 Metres and 3.64 g/t Au over 10.5 Metres

Thunder Bay, January 7, 2025 - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following diamond drill core assay results from the P-Target, within it's 100%-owned, 2,500 hectare, Tower Mountain Gold Property (the "Property" or "Tower Mountain"), located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, 50 kilometres west of the international port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights:

TM24-152: 1.93 g/t Au over 54.2 metres including 3.64 g/t Au over 10.5 metres.

TM24-151: 1.77 g/t Au over 25.5 metres including 3.55 g/t Au over 7.6 metres.

TM24-153: 1.42 g/t Au over 31.6 metres including 2.03 g/t Au over 15.0 metres.

TM24-160: 0.93 g/t Au over 41.8 metres including 1.06 g/t Au over 15.0 metres.

All 13 drill holes intersected sustained gold grades greater than 0.30 g/t Au over intervals ranging from 10 to 50 metres suggesting large tonnage low-grade gold resource potential.

Mineralization starts at surface and is continuous, down-dip, for up to 50 metres.

Mineralization remains open in all directions.

Wes Hanson, President and CEO stated, "This is the most significant set of drill hole results at Tower Mountain in 50 years. Confirming gold mineralization along the eastern margin of the Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC") has been my priority since I joined the Company in 2022. The historical drilling (190 holes, 41,000 metres) along the western TMIC contact defines a conceptual exploration target that we estimate to be between 40 to 80 million tonnes averaging 0.80 to 1.20 g/t Au. Establishing mineralization of similar grade and thickness along the eastern perimeter, a mere 1,200 metres to the east, significantly increases our confidence that we can grow towards a Tier One gold discovery. All 13 holes returned sustained gold grades over wide intervals. The projected mineralized trend lies entirely within our 100% owned mineral title. All mineralization lies within a 1,200-metre radius of the TMIC center, providing a compact footprint which benefits exploration efficiency. With all necessary infrastructure in place, Tower Mountain offers a truly unique combination of size, grade predictability, world class infrastructure and a premium mining jurisdiction that cannot be matched."

In this current drilling program, the Company completed 13 shallow drill holes, totalling 753.5 metres from November 28 through December 8, 2024. The holes all tested the subsurface outcrop exposure identified in November 2024 that returned significant gold values from two parallel, continuous, saw-cut channel samples, including TMCH24-01; 4.93 g/t Au over 24.87 metres and TMCH24-02; 2.78 g/t Au over 20.57 metres (see TGOL news release dated November 25, 2025).

The drilling program established consistent gold mineralization along an approximate 125-metre strike length with an estimated true width ranging from 20 to 45 metres. Mineralization sub-crops at surface and is drill traced to a depth of 45 metres. Overburden was generally less than 3.0 metres and typically included mineralized boulders. Mineralization remains open along the interpreted strike and down dip. The mineralized trend lies entirely within the Company's current, 100%-owned claim package at Tower Mountain, within a 1,200-metre radius from the centre of the TMIC. Table 1.0 presents the summary drill hole parameters and core assay results of all 13 completed diamond drill holes.

Table 1.0 Summary of Diamond Drill Hole Parameters and Core Assay Results

Hole ID From To Interval Au True Width UTM NAD83 16N Elevation Bearing Dip Depth

(metres) (metres) (metres) (g/t) (est. metres) EAST NORTH (metres) (degrees) (degrees) (metres) TM24-148 0.0 7.5 7.5 2.48 7.5 302070 5377653 523 210 -45 7.50 TM24-149 9.0 21.4 12.4 0.21 12.4 302051 5377627 530 35 -50 60.00 TM24-150 2.5 28.5 26.0 0.76 20.0 302086 5377627 523 297 -45 66.00 includes 4.5 8.7 4.2 1.64 3.2











and 16.8 24.5 7.7 1.01 5.9











TM24-151 1.5 27.0 25.5 1.77 20.0 302086 5377627 523 297 -65 75.00 includes 6.0 9.0 3.0 1.13 2.3











and 16.5 27.0 10.5 3.64 8.1











TM24-152 0.0 54.2 54.2 1.93 30.0 302086 5377627 523 114 -45 60.00 includes 16.4 24.0 7.6 3.55 4.2











and 47.0 54.2 7.2 1.56 4.0











TM24-153 0.0 31.6 31.6 1.42 17.5 302086 5377627 523 114 -75 39.00 includes 0.0 15.0 15.0 2.03 8.3











and 18.8 27.0 8.2 1.42 4.5











TM24-154 0.0 22.5 22.5 0.72 20.3 302088 5377627 522 28 -45 66.00 TM24-155 0.0 28.5 28.5 0.46 28.5 302088 5377627 522 28 -55 36.00 TM24-156 0.0 25.5 25.5 0.87 23.0 302088 5377627 522 28 -65 51.00 includes 0.0 5.3 5.3 1.69 4.8











and 15.0 25.5 10.5 0.94 9.5











TM24-157 10.5 43.5 33.0 0.70 33.0 302096 5377605 523 32 -45 51.00 includes 10.5 22.5 12.0 0.42 12.0











and 30.0 43.5 13.5 1.30 13.5











TM24-158 13.9 51.0 37.1 0.40 33.4 302096 5377605 523 32 -65 78.00 includes 13.9 18.0 4.1 2.74 3.7











TM24-159 0.0 58.5 58.5 0.63 50.0 302137 5377576 512 35 -65 102.00 includes 0.0 13.5 13.5 1.87 12.2











TM24-160 3.0 47.8 44.8 0.93 44.8 302137 5377576 512 35 -45 62.00 includes 30.0 46.4 16.4 1.10 16.4













Observed gold mineralization occurs within a variably silicified monzonite intruded into relatively unaltered syenite intrusive rocks which dominate the TMIC. The host monzonite strikes between 100° and 120° (southeast) and dips 40° to 60° at 210° (southwest). Mineralization is open along strike in both directions. To the northwest, the interpreted trend tracks northwest for 500 metres to the PAPA-Target (average 1.65 g/t Au from surface rock samples). It continues an additional 500 metres to the northwest to the H-Target (average 1.61 g/t Au from surface rock grab samples.)

Both the PAPA- and H-Targets returned gold in soil anomalies in the top 10 percent of the soil sample population. The PAPA-Target has not been drill-tested. The H-Target was drilled in 2021 but only two holes were completed and both were drilled to the southwest, parallel to the dip observed at the P-Target. To the southeast, the mineralized trend passes through a third gold-in-soil anomaly 400 metres to the southeast and the mineralized trend is currently interpreted to continue towards the existing Property boundary a further 600 metres to the southeast (Reference Figure 1).

Figure 1 Diamond Drill Hole Plan - Soil Geochemistry BASE LAYER with Surface Rock Assay Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/236222_b2fe4a5da461eb74_001full.jpg

Surface sampling and mapping struggled to determine the strike and dip of the intrusive host, largely due to the intense silicification that obscured all original rock fabric. As a result, the first past six drill holes (TM24-148 through 153) established the attitude of the mineralized target. Drill holes (TM24-154 to 160) were drilled on sections oriented perpendicular to the interpreted strike of the mineralization as indicated by the initial drill holes (Reference Figures 2 and 3).

Figure 2 P-Target Diamond Drill Hole Plan with Channel Sample and Surface Rock Grab Sample Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/236222_b2fe4a5da461eb74_002full.jpg

Figure 3. P-Target: Section 100 East (Looking East) using a 50-metre Window View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/236222_b2fe4a5da461eb74_003full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Diamond drilling utilizes NQ diameter tooling. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is, photographed, logged for geotechnical, physical properties and geological data. Samples are identified, recorded, and cut in half by wet diamond saw. Half the core is sent for assay at an accredited laboratory with the remaining half core stored on site. A standard sample length of 1.5 meters is employed, varying only at major lithological contacts. Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 5-10% of the sample stream. Certified standards and blank performance is monitored with any failures evaluated and investigated to determine if said failure is a result of error during submission. Any unexplained failures are identified and the five samples preceding and following the failure are re-assayed. In addition, standards and blanks are inserted into the re-assayed interval stream to monitor analytical performance. Samples are shipped to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where sample preparation and analyses are completed. All samples are analyzed for gold using a 30-gram lead collection fire assay fusion (FA) with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish. All assay results greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using a gravimetric analysis.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 100%-owned Tower Mountain Gold Property is located adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway, approximately 50-km west of the international port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The 2,500-hectare property surrounds the largest, exposed, intrusive complex in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt where most known gold occurrences have been described as occurring either within, or proximal to, intrusive rocks. Gold at Tower Mountain is localized within extremely altered rocks parallel to the western contact of the intrusive centre. Drilling has established anomalous gold extending out from the intrusive contact for over 500 metres along a 1,500-metre strike length, to depths of over 500 metres from surface. The remaining 75% of the perimeter surrounding the intrusion shows identical geology, alteration, and geophysical response, offering a compelling exploration opportunity.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corporation, formerly White Metal Resources. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record.

