Global Energy Metals CEO Reflects on 2024 and the New Energy Metals Foundation Established Providing Investment Exposure to the Electrified Future

Vancouver, January 7, 2025 - Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to provide the following year-review statement from Director and CEO, Mitchell Smith:

Dear Shareholders,

As we reflect on the past year, I want to acknowledge the year's complexities.

Price fluctuations, intense competition and geopolitical uncertainties certainly impacted the battery supply chain and associated industries including the mining and junior resource sector.

Global Energy Metals was certainly not immune and unfortunately our current market capitalization reflects this.

While our short-term performance was impacted by these headwinds, I am proud of the resilience and commitment our team demonstrated throughout the year as we continued to lay the groundwork for sustainable growth through our partner-based approach of developing our strong new energy metals project portfolio in Canada, Australia, Norway and the US and the opportunity Global Energy provides for investment exposure to the electrified future.

To highlight the significant news flow Global Energy Metals generated alongside our strategic alliances within the sector, I've included a snapshot with links to each of the impressive news announcements issued over the course of the year.

I strongly believe that the foundation we've established in providing investment exposure to the growing new energy metals market will be rewarded and look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders in further developing our portfolio to ensure a secure, stable supply of critical raw materials, the building blocks to a new energy economy.

As we enter into this new year, we hope all our shareholders, project developers, employees, partners and subscribers had a wonderful holiday season! We look forward to bringing you updates on our current and future investments and sharing our exciting Company developments throughout the year. From everyone at Global Energy Metals we thank you for your continued support and wish you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous 2025.

Now is the time to be part of this electrification movement.

Sincerely,

Mitchell Smith

President & CEO, Director

Råna Project - Nordland County, Norway

GEMC has a 10% ownership of Narvik Nikel, a Norwegian holding company which holds an 100% interest in Råna. GEMC also has an 1% NSR royalty on Råna. Kingsrose Mining Ltd. (ASX: KRM) ("Kingsrose") is earning up to an 80% interest in Råna by spending $15 million in project expenditures on the project.

February 5, 2024 - Global Energy Metals JV Partner Kingsrose Mining Intercepts New Zones of Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation at the Råna Project, Norway

July 25, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Announces Drilling to Commence at Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Norway

August 12, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Announces Commencement of Partner Operated Drilling at Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Norway

September 4, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Announces Second Completion of Staged Investment by Kingsrose Mining at the Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Norway

December 18, 2024 - Global Energy Metals' Joint Venture Partner Kingsrose Mining Continues to Intercept New Zones of Nickel-Copper Mineralisation at the Råna Project, Norway

Click Image To View Full Size

Millennium Project - Queensland, Australia

GEMC holds a 49% interest in the Millennium project with Metal Bank holding a 51% Joint interest having the sole and exclusive right to earn an additional 29% Joint Venture Interest (taking its total interest to 80%) by sole funding exploration expenditure to the amount of $2 million.

June 4, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Announces Drilling Program Underway at the Millennium Copper Cobalt Project in Queensland, Australia

July 15, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Provides Update on Millennium Project Following Significant Graphite Discovery

July 30, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Provides Update on Millennium Project Graphite Discovery Including High-Grade Drilling Results

November 25, 2024 - Global Energy's Partner Metal Bank Reports Thick, High-Grade Graphite at the Millennium Copper Cobalt Gold Project, Australia

Click Image To View Full Size

Monument Peak Project - Idaho, USA

GEMC holds a 50% interest with DG Resource Management (US) Ltd. holding the other 50% in the Monument Peak project which encompasses 84 claims, and stands as a promising exploration endeavor characterized by its high-grade copper-silver-gold potential in a region renowned for its mining prospects.

April 11, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Provides Update on Monument Peak Copper, Silver, Gold Project in Idaho; Outlines Summer Exploration Strategy

Click Image To View Full Size

SK Uranium Portfolio - Saskatchewan, Canada

GEMC has a 0.5% NSR royalty on the Charlot-Neely Lake, Fontaine Lake, Snowbird, and South Pendleton uranium projects, Canada. In addition it has an equity interest in Terra Balcanica, which is acquiring a 100% interest in the uranium portfolio of exploration licences located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada and collectively encompassing 596.71 km2 of highly prospective ground for a uranium discovery.

January 30, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Invests in Uranium Sector, Enters Agreement to Acquire Royalty and Option on Saskatchewan-based Uranium Portfolio

April 3, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Granted Uranium Royalty on Saskatchewan-Based Projects and Shares in Terra Balcanica; Terminates Agreement with Fulcrum Metals

July 3, 2024 - Global Energy Metals to be Granted Uranium Royalty on Saskatchewan-Based Projects and Shares in Terra Balcanica



Click Image To View Full Size

Portfolio Companies

(TSXV:ELEC | CSE:TERA | ASX:MBK | ASX:MQR | ASX:HTM | TSXV:SVP)

Through the monetization of non-core assets, GEMC has assembled a portfolio of high-quality, high-upside equity investments in industry peers providing our shareholders a diversified approach to the resource sector, multiple commodities and jurisdictions.

July 11, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Provides Update on Portfolio Companies

November 19, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Provides Progress Update on Portfolio Companies

Corporate

February 2, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Proposes To Extend Warrants

June 27, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Provides Results for Shareholder Meeting

July 16, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Announces Private Placement

July 17, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Increases Previously Announced Private Placement

July 22, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

Events

March 1, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Invites Shareholders and Interested Parties to Meet Management at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

April 18, 2024 - Global Energy Metals CEO Invited to Speak at the 2024 Turkiye Critical Minerals Summit

October 24, 2024 - Global Energy Metals CEO to Host Fireside Chat with Dan Blondal, Founder of Nano One Materials Corp., at Upcoming Battery Metals Association of Canada CHARGED! 2024 Battery Conference

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corporation

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes Now is the Time to be part of this electrification movement.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Metal Bank undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.