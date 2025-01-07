Kapa Gold Advances Baseline Studies and Surface Exploration at Blackhawk Project

Groundwork for 2025 drilling program includes environmental reviews, sample collection, and historic data verification.

Vancouver, January 7, 2025 - KAPA Gold Inc. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress on its Blackhawk Gold Project ("Blackhawk"). Kapa recently mobilized its technical team to the project site to commence baseline studies, surface exploration and channel sampling activities as part of its preparation for the 2025 drilling program. These initiatives represent a significant step in verifying historical data, refining exploration strategies and ensuring compliance with environmental standards.

During this phase, a total of 18 samples were collected, including a comprehensive channel sample at the Timber target. These samples, currently undergoing detailed analysis, aim to confirm the presence of gold mineralization and validate results from previous drill holes. The data gathered will help shape the Company's targeted drilling program planned for 2025.

To uphold its commitment to sustainable exploration, Kapa has engaged local environmental consultants to evaluate the proposed drilling areas. To date, thorough reviews have been conducted to ensure there are no endangered plant species in the immediate vicinity, a critical step in maintaining harmony with the local ecosystem. Additionally, the baseline studies have been initiated to support future permitting applications, further reinforcing the Company's dedication to responsible resource development.

The site activities also included verification of historic drill holes and data aimed at integrating this information into the broader exploration plan. These efforts are vital for refining drilling targets and maximizing the efficiency of future operations.

"The progress we are making at Blackhawk underscores our commitment to disciplined and responsible exploration," commented David K. Paxton, CEO of Kapa Gold. "With each step, we enhance our understanding of this highly prospective asset and move closer to unlocking its full potential. The groundwork we have laid will be instrumental as we advance toward our 2025 drilling program."

Looking ahead, Kapa will continue its baseline studies and surface exploration activities into 2025, with a focus on ensuring technical, environmental, and operational readiness for the next phase of development.

The Company remains steadfast in its systematic approach to advancing the Blackhawk Gold Project while prioritizing environmental stewardship and community engagement.

About Blackhawk Gold Project

Blackhawk Gold Project is located in the historic Blackhawk Mining District in California, a region renowned for its gold and silver production. The mine has a long history of precious metal extraction, with several high-potential exploration targets identified. Kapa Gold is focusing on establishing a resource and developing a sustainable extraction strategy using modern techniques.

About Kapa Gold

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

To learn more, visit www.kapagold.com.

