Nord Precious Metals Identifies a Second Tailings Reprocessing Opportunity at Castle Silver Mine

January 7, 2025 - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FRANKFURT: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord") has, through deep pit digging, identified a potential second tailings deposit on the Castle Silver Mine site.

Tailings Highlights:

Located next to Castle Silver Mine Shaft on two 20-hectare mining leases

Deepest pit dug down to 6 meters, open to depth

Company tailings amalgamated with off-property historic tailings, not owned by Nord, having a drill-indicated resource of 2,960,000 ounces of silver

The Company has begun pre-development at the former Castle Silver Mine site using an excavator to test for the location of the Modular Gravity Processing plant. Various test pits were dug with the excavator to locate a suitable area with a solid rock foundation base. Tailings were encountered over a wide area which were covered over with mine waste rock.

A comprehensive historical analysis of the Gowganda district mining and milling operations is underway to determine the precise origin of the tailings - whether from Castle Silver Mine operations or migration from adjacent properties. Results will determine drill program parameters for tailings resource delineation.

The Company targets mid-2025 for submission of a recovery permit application under Ontario's recently amended Mining Act, which streamlines permitting for tailings reprocessing projects. Nord has already secured a 600 tonne-per-day gravity concentration plant, metallurgically validated for processing historic Cobalt Camp tailings. Initial operations will execute a two-phase strategy:

Phase 1: Recovery of broken mineralized material from Level 1 open stopes

Phase 2: Systematic backfilling of Level 1 using processed tailings material

Previous metallurgical validation using the Company's proprietary Re-2Ox process has demonstrated:

Silver recovery to doré bar, producing a 1,000-ounce bar

Cobalt sulfate production meeting precise EV battery specifications (22.8% CoSO4·6H2O)

Simultaneous extraction of nickel (81%) and removal of arsenic (99%)

The Re-2Ox process has been independently validated by SGS Laboratories in Lakefield, Ontario, achieving the stringent product specifications required by Sumitomo Metals, a tier-1 supplier to Japanese EV manufacturers.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, B.Eng., (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.) recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals (previously Canada Silver Cobalt Works) Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property recently spun out to Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. of which Nord owns 35%; and (2) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project - 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Nord Precious Metal's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Nord Precious Metals is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

