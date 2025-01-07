Viridian Metals Selected For Bhp Xplor's Prestigious 2025 Accelerator Program

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2025 - Viridian Metals Inc. (TSXV: VRDN) is excited to announce its selection as one of only eight companies chosen to participate in BHP's prestigious 2025 Xplor program. The rigorous selection from hundreds of applicants is a strong affirmation of the hard work and dedication of Viridian's team.

Selection for BHP Xplor provides Viridian with

A one-time, non-dilutive grant of approximately US$500,000 to accelerate Viridian's exploration plans over the first six months of the program.

Access to BHP's extensive global networks, technical expertise, and strategic partnerships, all essential for accelerating exploration.

Viridian's participation in BHP Xplor will accelerate geological concept build-out and exploration timeframe for Viridian's copper targets. Viridian will use the grant to integrate large data sets to define the first data driven widespread geological models for copper targets in our areas of interest. There are no obligations or commitments on Viridian beyond the conclusion of the BHP Xplor program, other than certain pre-emption rights that may apply in certain circumstances.

The BHP Xplor program was established in 2023 to support promising minerals explorers to accelerate the exploration needed to support the energy transition. Over a six-month program period, BHP Xplor targets development of technical, business and operational excellence within participating companies.

Tyrell Sutherland, President and CEO of Viridian comments: "This opportunity is a strong endorsement of Viridian's generative exploration strategy, which brings modern exploration methods to underexplored regions. BHP's recognition highlights the importance of opening new jurisdictions to discover the deposits that will drive the green transition. We are eager to collaborate with such an innovative industry leader whose forward-thinking approach aligns with our mission to push the boundaries of modern exploration."

BHP's Head of Xplor, Marley Palin, congratulated Viridian saying: "The field of applicants for BHP Xplor was extremely strong this year. Successful applicants had to demonstrate not only that their critical-mineral projects were highly prospective but also that they were committed to pushing industry boundaries in their geological concepts and data-gathering, testing and processing to realise the project. Viridian more than met these criteria and we look forward to working closely with Viridian to advance their innovative exploration efforts."

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded to discover new critical metals deposits capable of transforming supply chains, we leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions leading the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt in the near term. Viridian's commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical practices ensures that its projects contribute meaningfully to the green transition, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Tyrell Sutherland M.Sc., P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

