Spark Energy Commences 2025 Field Program at the Arapaima Lithium Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley

Vancouver, January 7, 2025 - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") an exploration Company focused on the discovery of battery metals in Brazil's prestigious Lithium Valley, is pleased to announce its exploration team has commenced its 2025 program to continue field exploration at the Company's 64,359-hectare Arapaima Lithium project located in Lithium Valley, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Arapaima Lithium Project Exploration Highlights:

In Q4 2024, Spark's geological teams successfully initiated a "boots on the ground" exploration work program across its Arapaima Project. Initial work identified 3 priority targets within 8 pegmatite trends comprising a combined 27.2km of prospective strike. (see press release dated December 24, 2024, here)

In 2025, the Q1 exploration program aims to continue with a focused follow-up of these priority targets, armedwith analytical results (expected in late January) from the first 144 samples submitted to the laboratory in late December.

In parallel the teams willcontinue with first-pass exploration across the remainder of Spark's extensive tenement package, of which 80% remains to be explored.

Spark has retained Sahara Mining Services to complete an independent NI 43-101 Exploration Report over the company's Arapaima Lithium Project during January 2025.

In addition, Spark also reports that experienced consultant geologist, Richard Dan Hamer has been retained to support the exploration effort at Arapaima. Dan Hamer's rich global exploration experience across multiple geological jurisdictions and commodities will greatly benefit Sparks' exploration programme both technically and to provide training and mentorship to the geological team. An added benefit is to leverage Dan's wide experience with rock climbing and mountaineering, necessary for the Spark teams to safely access and sample several old excavations within the priority target areas identified by the team on drone footage and encountered on the ground.

Figure 1: Figure showing location of Priority Target Areas 1, 5 and New Target 6 with sampling points, Arapaima Lithium project tenements

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/236335_aa1fb9f6e47ccbd1_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Map showing the relative position of Target Area 1 (13.3km trend) with New Target Area 6 (8.3 km trend), some 1.8km to the south. Please note the location of old artisanal excavations within the target areas which will be accessed for sampling in the coming weeks.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/236335_aa1fb9f6e47ccbd1_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Photos of pegmatites recently identified and mapped within the New Target 6 pegmatite corridors with a combined strike extent of 8.3km to date.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/236335_aa1fb9f6e47ccbd1_004full.jpg

Jon Hill, Director of Spark Energy Minerals commented: "The team is very upbeat about the potential for discovery in 2025 and keen to continue with our systematic exploration focus on the priority targets already identified while completing first past exploration across the remaining 80% of the extensive tenement package. Having Dan Hamer join the team at Arapaima at this early stage of the exploration cycle is extremely valuable, especially to leverage his global exploration experience, in regolith covered terrains as well as to assist with safely accessing important old excavations encountered within our priority target areas."

Target Generation Program: Planning January - March 2025

Receive and interpret the analytical results from samples submitted to the SGS laboratory to date (144).

Review and refine the exploration strategy based on initial analytical results, whilst continuing the first pass mapping and stream sediment sampling program across the entire tenement package by the end of March 2025.

Support an independent field geological assessment commencing 7th January for preparation of a NI 43-101 Exploration Report.

Eugene Hodgson, CEO of Spark Energy Minerals, stated: "As we kick off our 2025 field program at the Arapaima Lithium Project, we're building on the tremendous momentum generated by our successful 2024 campaign. The identification of 8 pegmatite trends with a combined strike of 27.2km has set a solid foundation for our exploration efforts this year. With 80% of our extensive 64,359-hectare tenement package still to be explored, we're excited about the potential for further significant discoveries. The addition of Richard Dan Hamer to our team brings invaluable expertise that will enhance our exploration capabilities, particularly in accessing challenging terrain. As we await the analytical results from our initial sampling and prepare for the NI 43-101 Exploration Report, we're confident that 2025 will be a transformative year for Spark Energy in our quest to unlock the full potential of our assets in Brazil's Lithium Valley."

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill BSc Hons, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery metals and mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on its substantial interests in Brazil. The Company's flagship project is the Arapaima Lithium project spanning 64,359 hectares in Brazil's renowned Lithium Valley, one of the most prolific mining regions in the world. This region is rapidly gaining global recognition for its vast deposits of lithium and rare earth minerals, positioning Brazil as a critical player in the global energy transition.

