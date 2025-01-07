Baru Announces Updates To Its Restricted Share Units Plan

January 7 - Baru Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Baru") announces that its Board of Directors has made certain amendments to its existing restricted share units plan (the "RSU Plan") that are intended to comply with the provisions of TSXV Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation, as well as other housekeeping changes.

The amended RSU Plan is a fixed up to 5% restricted share units plan was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 31, 2024.

Under the amended RSU Plan, the Company may grant up to 14,190,371 common shares (5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) to eligible participants pursuant to the terms of the RSU Plan. The amended RSU Plan is subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

The Company's 2024 stock option plan is a 10% rolling stock option plan.

BARU GOLD CORP

Terry Filbert

Terry Filbert, Director

President & CEO

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations kevin@jeminicapital.com

647-725-3888 ext 702

