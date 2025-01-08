Lomiko Metals Inc. Encounters up to 27.9% Graphite at Its Laurentides Early-Stage Projects

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce numerous high-grade results from work on four properties included in the Laurentian Project. The work in the late Summer and Fall of 2024 involved "Beep-Mat" prospecting and sampling along airborne geophysical trends and extending sampling from surface graphite showings previously found by the Company.

Highlights:

Ruisseau - grades up to 27.9 percent carbon graphite ("% Cg") from four distinct high grade mineralized zones that are over 3km long;

Meloche - grades up to 13.3% Cg from two distinct mineralized clusters;

Tremblant - grades up to 11.6% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies; and

Dieppe - grades up to 6.82% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies and a distinct mineralized cluster.

Work Summary

The field work was completed by Breakaway Exploration Management Inc. ("Breakaway") on four claim blocks held 100% by the Company approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Montréal within a 100 km radius of the Company's flagship La Loutre development project in the Laurentian region of Quebec. The Beep-Mat is an electromagnetic survey instrument designed and manufactured by Instrumentation GDD Inc. in Quebec City, Quebec. The "Mat" is pulled on the ground and takes continuous readings while the operator walks. It makes a distinctive audible "Beep" when detecting a conductive body within a radius of three metres. The Beep-Mat is very effective at locating graphite mineralization, which is inherently highly conductive, on the Laurentian Project properties. Selected grab samples were collected at spots where graphite mineralization was identified by the Beep-Mat. Assay results are considered anomalous if greater than 1% Cg, low grade if greater than 5% Cg, moderate grade if greater than 10% Cg and high grade if greater than 20% Cg.

Gordana Slepcev, CEO, President and Director of Lomiko Metals, stated: "We are very pleased with the significant graphite grades encountered on all four properties in just the second year of field work. We are especially delighted by the Ruisseau results that outline four high-grade zones, including the Northwestern zone, which is at least 1.5km long with maximum grades up to 27.9% Cg. The strong assay results show the continuity and the quality of the mineralization."

Ruisseau 2024 Results

From a total of 107 selected grab samples collected on the Ruisseau property in 2024, 24 samples returned results greater than 20% Cg, 55 samples returned results greater than 10% Cg, 71 samples returned results greater than 5% Cg and 92 samples returned results greater than 1% Cg. Four distinct linear high grade graphite zones were encountered including:

the "Northwestern" zone exposed over a horizontal distance of 1,500m with maximum values up to 27.9% Cg;

the "Western" zone exposed over a horizontal distance of 1,300m with maximum values up to 24.7% Cg;

the "Eastern" zone exposed over a horizontal distance of 200m with maximum values up to 21.7% Cg; and

the "Southern" zone exposed over 75m exposed with maximum values up to 17.6% Cg.

All zones trend slightly northeast except for the Southern zone, which trends east. All zones are new discoveries except for the Southern zone which was first encountered by the Company in 2023. Although discontinuous, it appears that the Southern zone may be up to 500m long on Ruisseau and may trend off the property both to the east and west. All the Ruisseau zones appear to be several 10s of meters wide on the surface, but true widths are uncertain due to extensive overburden cover. Refer to figure 1, 1a and 1b for details.

Meloche 2024 Results

A total of 15 selected grab samples were collected on the Meloche property in 2024. Two distinct, moderate grade graphite clusters were identified. The northern cluster returned maximum values up to 13.3% Cg, whereas the southern cluster returned maximum values up to 12.2% Cg. Not enough prospecting and sampling was done on Meloche to determine the orientation or linear extent of these clusters. Refer to Figure 2 for details.

Tremblant 2024 Results

A total of 47 selected grab samples were collected on the Tremblant property in 2024. Widespread graphite mineralization was identified as numerous spot anomalies with values greater 1% Cg. Two of these spot anomalies returned 11.6% and 5.7% Cg, respectively. No distinct graphite trends or clusters were found on the Tremblant property. Refer to Figure 3 for details.

Dieppe 2024 Results

A total of 84 selected grab samples were collected on the Dieppe property in 2024. Widespread graphite mineralization was identified as numerous spot anomalies with values greater 1% Cg. A distinct mineralized cluster measuring 300m long by 200m wide was identified in the southwestern part of the property. This cluster by is defined by numerous graphite values greater than 1% Cg with a maximum value of 6.82% Cg. Refer to Figure 4 for details.

2025 Work

The Company intends to continue exploration work on the Laurentian Project in 2025. This work will focus on further evaluating the dimensions and continuity of the four zones identified on the Ruisseau property in preparation for stripping and drilling. Additional prospecting and sampling are expected to be undertaken on the Meloche, Tremblant, and Dieppe properties.

QAQC and Analytical Procedures

In the filed, each sample site was recorded into a GPS-enabled field computer. Each sample was photographed and then placed in a plastic bag with a uniquely numbered tag. The tag number was marked in indelible ink on the outside of the bag and the bag was sealed with a plastic tie-wrap. One certified reference material standard and one blank were included in each batch of 21 samples. For shipping, samples were placed in rice bags that were individually sealed with numbered, tamper-proof security tags. The rice bags were delivered in person by Breakaway personnel to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Val-d'Or, Quebec and subsequently transported by Actlabs to its Ancaster, Ontario facility.

At Actlabs Ancaster, the samples were crushed to 80% passing 2mm and then riffle split to a 250g sub-sample that was pulverized to pulp 95% passing 105?m (Actlabs Code RX1). The sample pulps were then analyzed for per cent graphitic carbon by mild hydrochloric acid digestion followed by combustion in an infrared induction furnace (Actlabs Code 8Cg). Actlabs is accredited under ISO 9001:2015 registration and is independent of the Company.

Qualified Person

The technical content presented in this press release was reviewed by Mark Fekete, P.Geo. who acts as an independent consultant to the Company as the "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Company Updates

Gordana Slepcev, CEO & President, will be presenting on January 15 to 16, 2025, in Toronto at the 6th Edition Decarbonized Mines Summit Canada 2025, with a focus on Energy Transition and Emission Reduction for the metals and mining industry.

Interested shareholders can view the Company's Investor presentation at the following link: https://lomiko.com

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation, and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions. Located 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totalling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).

In addition to La Loutre, Lomiko has earned-in its 49% stake in the Bourier Project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. as per the option agreement announced on April 27th, 2021. The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec, which consists of 203 claims for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada's lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

The company also holds interest in seven early stage projects in southern Quebec including Ruisseau, Tremblant, Meloche, Boyd, Dieppe, North Low and Carmin covering 328 claims in total on 7 early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in the Laurentian region of Quebec and within KZA territory

On behalf of the Board,

Gordana Slepcev

CEO & President and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the total gross proceeds of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and successful completion of the Offering; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets);, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

The FLI in this news release reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: the Company's, ability to implement its overall business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof, the impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry, and general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

