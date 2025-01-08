XXIX Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Toronto, January 8, 2025 - XXIX Metal Corp.‎. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has listed its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the ticker symbol "5LW0".

"By listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XXIX will be significantly more accessible for European shareholders and investors interested in having exposure to one of Canada's most exciting copper developers," said Stephen Stewart, CEO of XXIX.

The FSE is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities, and the largest stock exchange in Germany, operated by parent company Deutsche Borse AG.

About XXIX Metal Corp‎.

XXIX is advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects, two significant Canadian copper assets. The Opemiska Project, Canada's highest-grade copper resource, spans 13,000 hectares in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau region, with strong infrastructure and nearby access to the Horne Smelter. A January 2024 resource update reported a 16% increase in contained Copper Equivalent (CuEq) and a 10% grade boost, including 87.3 million tonnes at 0.93% CuEq (Measured & Indicated) and additional Out of Pit resources. The Thierry Project hosts two past-producing ore bodies, one of which was mined underground for six years-producing 5.8Mt @ 1.13% Cu, 0.14% Ni between 1976 - 1982 by UMEX Inc. Historically, copper concentrate was shipped to the Horne Smelter in Rouyn-Noranda, QC. Significant infrastructure is already in place, with the Thierry property being accessible via all-season road, an airport within 5km, a provincial power grid within 8km, and nearby rail. With these two high-potential projects, the Company has solidified its position as a key player in the Canadian copper sector, and has established itself as one of Eastern Canada's largest copper developer.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", ‎‎"could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions ‎are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with ‎respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause ‎the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release. ‎Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking ‎statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as ‎intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Specific forward-looking statements in this news ‎release include, but are not limited to, statements pertaining to ‎the commencement of trading of the Common Shares on the TSXV under the new name and new stock ticker. The Company's actual results could differ materially from ‎those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors set forth above and elsewhere ‎in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their ‎entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are given only as of the date of this news release. The ‎Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new ‎information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.‎

