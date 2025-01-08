Midnight Sun Completes Exploration Program at Kazhiba

Vancouver, January 8, 2025 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced exploration program at the Kazhiba Target, located on the Company's Solwezi Property in Zambia (see news release dated September 19th, 2024). The exploration program consisted of reverse circulation drilling ("RC Drilling") designed to delineate near surface oxide copper mineralization, an induced polarization survey ("IP Survey") to test nearby anomalies for potential sulfide target generation, and partial ionic leach sampling to identify additional targets previously masked by the regional regolith.

Midnight Sun's President & CEO, Al Fabbro, states: "Our COO, Dr. Kevin Bonel, has led our team to the very swift and successful completion of this exciting new phase of exploration work at Kazhiba. 2025 is off to an excellent start, and this recent work serves as a testament to the incredible team we have built. We now await assays, which will dictate the next steps at Kazhiba. This marks a pivotal milestone achieved under our Cooperative Exploration Plan with First Quantum and we look forward to delivering results shortly."

2024 Kazhiba Exploration Program Details

RC Drilling

The Company completed a total of 2,005 metres of RC Drilling within 54 holes. The total number of metres drilled were less than originally planned due to shallower than estimated depth to bedrock. This spatially constrained drill pattern was designed to form the basis of an oxide mineral resource estimate.

IP Survey

A wide spaced IP Survey has been completed over additional targets at Kazhiba to identify stratigraphic conductors for future drill testing of possible sulphide sources of the Kazhiba oxide blanket. Additional targets could represent standalone opportunities within the licence.

Partial Ionic Leach Soil Sampling

The company completed a geochemical survey over the Kazhiba License using partial ionic leach sampling, a proprietary technique developed by ALS Chemex. This method is extremely sensitive and thought to be more effective than traditional geochemical techniques at identifying base metal anomalies when searching for covered areas of mineralisation. This new geochemical 'fingerprint' over the known mineralised area of Kazhiba will help with the interpretation of the sampling data on the rest of the licence, potentially leading to new, similar targets.

Qualified Person: Darin Labrenz, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by world-class producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun intends to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

