C3 Metals Further Expands Khaleesi Copper-Gold Mineralization in Peru Latest Rock Samples Return up to 1.80% Copper, 4.4 g/t Gold, and 403 ppm Molybdenum

Toronto, January 8, 2025 - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from a recently completed surface mapping and rock sampling program at its highly promising Khaleesi copper-gold project in Southern Peru. Ongoing surface mapping and sampling continues to expand the previously identified skarn, porphyry and epithermal vein copper-gold mineralization. The most recent batch of rock chip samples from the Company's mapping and rock sampling program returned up to 1.80% copper, 4.4 g/t gold and 403 ppm molybdenum.

Khaleesi represents a rare opportunity to explore an undrilled copper-gold mineralized skarn, epithermal and porphyry prospect on the world-class Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt. The Company has strategically amalgamated a significant mineral concession package of over 30,000 hectares within 45km of the large Las Bambas (MMG) and Constancia (Hudbay Minerals) copper mines. Several major and intermediate mining companies hold mineral concessions surrounding C3 Metals' package and in the district (Figure 1).

Dan Symons, President and CEO, stated, "With an alteration footprint spanning 1,500m by 1,000m, the Khalessi porphyry, epithermal and skarn copper-gold prospect rates as a Tier-1 undrilled exploration target in an established, world-class copper mining belt. We are in a unique position having consolidated a large, strategic mineral concession package ahead of the recent activity by larger companies. Khaleesi was staked by our exploration team and now is amongst our highest priority geologic targets. After completing the mapping and rock sampling program, we shifted to a grid-based soil geochemical sampling program. This will be followed by a geophysical program January through March 2025, so that we have a full geochemical and geophysical data set in advance of a maiden drill program."

Highlights of Recent Mapping and Sampling Program at Khaleesi

Diorite dykes containing chalcopyrite and chrysocolla, malachite, azurite mineralization. Rock chips assayed up to 0.50% copper, 0.34 g/t gold and 403 ppm molybdenum.

Prograde and retrograde skarn mapped over a 1,200m by 1,000m area. Rock chips assayed up to 0.26% copper and 0.48 g/t gold.

Meter-scale epithermal veins containing bornite-chalcopyrite mineralization. Rock chips assayed up to 1.80% copper, 29.6 g/t silver and 4.4 g/t gold.

Large prospective area is partially covered by thin glacial till. Grid-based soil sampling campaign is underway.

Induced Polarization, Ground Magnetic and MT/AMT geophysical surveys are planned to commence in January 2025.

Khaleesi is approximately 8km west of the Company's Jasperoide Project and is similarly located along a northwest trending copper-gold mineralized corridor. At Jasperoide, the Company identified 13 skarn prospects. Montana de Cobre ("MCZ") is the only one of these skarns the Company has systematically drill tested. MCZ has a near surface Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 51.9 million tonnes at 0.50% total copper and 0.20 g/t gold for 569.1 million pounds of copper and 326,800 ounces of gold.1





Figure 1: Regional map showing C3 Metals' mineral concession package in relation to other large-scale operations, development projects and exploration projects.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/236352_bb8fbe88c434ab1d_001full.jpg

Mapping and sampling at Khaleesi have confirmed an extensive zone of prograde and retrograde skarn that measures 1,200 metres by 1,000 metres and remains open in multiple directions. Retrograde magnetite skarn is locally intensely mineralized with chalcopyrite and bornite sulphides (Figure 2). Epithermal quartz breccias and veins have been mapped along strike for over 2,000 metres and contain bornite, chalcopyrite and pyrite mineralization. These veins locally crosscut the skarn. Porphyry-style alteration and mineralization occurs in diorite dykes (up to 25-metres wide) and stocks in the eastern prospect area and along the batholith contact (Figure 3). The diorite and associated copper mineralization in the central prospect area are covered by glacial till varying in thickness from 2 to 15 metres. The diorite outcrops on both the western and eastern side of this glacial till. Geochemical and geophysical data collection will be important to understand the potential for a mineralized porphyry system beneath the glacial till, as there is outcropping porphyry-style mineralization and alteration on either side of the till occurrence.

Figure 2: (Left) Magnetite skarn with strong chalcopyrite mineralization. (Right) Magnetite skarn with strong bornite mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/236352_bb8fbe88c434ab1d_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Khaleesi map showing pervasive magnetite and garnet-diopside skarn alteration near to an intrusive diorite containing porphyry-style B-veins. Also showing copper in rock chip geochemistry.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/236352_bb8fbe88c434ab1d_003full.jpg

Next Steps

Following on from the mapping and sampling program, the Company commenced a 50-metre grid soil sampling program over the Khaleesi project area. The Company has contracted Arce Geofísicos to undertake a 45.5-line kilometre ground magnetic survey, a 24.5-line kilometre Induced Polarization survey and complete a MT/AMT survey (14 full tensor stations) during the first quarter of 2025. Data from grid-soils and geophysics programs will provide essential surface and subsurface data that will be used to design a maiden drill program.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds approximately 30,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified over 15 skarn prospects and an outcropping porphyry system over two parallel 28km belts. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold. The Company is also actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses and a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophsyx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country. Barrick Gold Corp. announced on May 1, 2024 that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals' mineral concessions. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals surface rock chip samples were sent to the ALS assay laboratories in Lima, Peru and the Company adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Rock chip samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 60 elements, including pathfinder REE elements with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 5ppm re-assayed by 1kg Screen Fire Assay. On average, 10% of the submitted samples are quality control samples. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

