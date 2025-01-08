Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. Announces High-Grade Gold Intercepts of 5.25 m grading 7.29 g/t Au

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME) (OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results from the last three drill holes from the Corporation's previously-announced 2024 Fall drilling campaign, totaling 3,291 metres (7 holes), at the Ishkõday Project, which is located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, in Greenstone, Ontario.

"The latest results confirm significant mineralization, including high-grade gold intercepts, underscoring the Ishkõday Project's potential. The Ishkõday Project covers an extensive and highly promising area of 57 square kilometres. Our latest drill results from the Ishkõday Project are a testament to the continuity and consistency of gold mineralization within structurally controlled quartz vein systems," stated Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION. "Notable highlights include 17.47 g/t Au over 1.20 m, including 37.70 g/t Au over 0.50 m in LME24-055, as well as 6.60 g/t Au over 1.00 m within a broader interval of 3.50 m grading 2.08 g/t Au in LME24-049. We believe that these results underscore the high-grade potential of our mineralized veins and provide further insight into the complex structural framework at Ishkõday. We remain committed to advancing this project with a strategic and systematic approach, refining our geological models and working to identify additional high-grade zones to unlock the full potential of the Ishkõday Project."

0.1Highlights of Drill Results:

0.1.1LME24-050

675.80 - 676.30 m: 0.50 m grading 11.25 g/t Au.

57.00 - 58.00 m: 0.95 m grading 3.02 g/t Au.

175.20 - 175.70 m: 0.50 m grading 3.30 g/t Au.

649.05 - 651.00 m: 1.95 m grading 2.37 g/t Au, ncluding 0.95 m @ 4.50 g/t Au.

505.00 - 506.20 m: 1.20 m grading 1.67 g/t Au, ncluding 0.65 m @ 2.97 g/t Au.

0.1.2LME24-052

32.00 - 37.25 m: 5.25 m grading 7.29 g/t Au, ncluding 32.50 - 33.00 m 0.50 m grading 68.50 g/t Au.

131.35 - 132.35 m: 1.00 m grading 0.69 g/t Au, ncluding 31.35 - 131.85 m 0.50 m grading 0.96 g/t Au.

155.30 - 156.80 m: 1.50 m grading 0.54 g/t Au, ncluding 155.30 - 155.80 m 0.50 m grading 0.84 g/t Au.

230.20 - 230.70 m: 0.50 m grading 0.67 g/t Au.

0.1.3LME24-054

64.50 - 65.00 m: 0.50 m grading 0.95 g/t Au.

608.00 - 608.50 m: 0.50 m grading 1.34 g/t Au.

725.20 - 726.40 m: 1.20 m grading 3.11 g/t Au, including725.70 - 725.70 m: 0.50 m grading 6.67 g/t Au.

801.00 - 802.00 m: 1.00 m grading 0.23 g/t Au.

The Fall 2024 drilling program at the Ishkõday Project expanded the strike length of the Sturgeon River Mine Corridor from 900 m to 1,100 m, targeting 12 distinct gold-bearing veins. Drill hole LME24-050 tested the northern extents of the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, and Coniagas veins, reaching a length of 675 m at an azimuth of 110° and dip of -60°.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) LME24-050 55.90 59.40 3.50 1.81 including 57.05 58.00 0.95 3.02 LME24-050 70.15 71.00 0.85 0.33 LME24-050 135.00 135.50 0.50 0.85 LME24-050 175.20 176.40 1.20 2.49 including 175.20 175.70 0.50 3.30 LME24-050 191.40 191.90 0.50 1.10 LME24-050 234.40 235.40 1.00 0.49 LME24-050 349.10 349.60 0.50 1.56 LME24-050 352.00 352.50 0.50 0.39 LME24-050 396.00 397.65 1.65 1.23 including 396.00 396.90 0.90 1.51 LME24-050 423.50 424.30 0.80 0.35 LME24-050 434.60 435.50 0.90 0.85 LME24-050 505.00 506.20 1.20 0.62 LME24-050 520.75 521.25 0.50 0.46 LME24-050 594.45 595.25 0.80 0.32 LME24-050 627.70 628.40 0.70 0.37 LME24-050 643.70 645.30 1.60 0.30 including 643.70 644.30 0.60 0.70 LME24-050 648.50 651.00 2.50 1.12 including 649.05 650.00 0.95 2.37 LME24-050 675.80 676.30 0.50 11.25

Drill hole LME24-052 targeted the M24 and M25 veins to gather downhole information, thus refining the trajectory for drill hole LME24-053. This hole reached a length of 240 m at an azimuth of 150° and dip of -45°. Collectively, these targeted drilling efforts contribute to the advancement of the Ishkõday Project and its long-term development potential.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) LME24-052 32.00 37.25 5.25 7.29 including 32.50 33.00 0.50 68.50 including 34.00 37.25 3.25 1.13 LME24-052 66.40 67.00 0.60 0.37 LME24-052 97.50 98.40 0.90 0.76 LME24-052 129.40 129.90 0.50 0.42 LME24-052 131.35 132.35 1.00 0.69 including 131.35 131.85 0.50 0.96 LME24-052 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.46 LME24-052 155.30 156.50 1.20 0.54 including 155.30 155.80 0.50 0.80 LME24-052 194.50 195.60 1.10 0.39 including 194.50 195.00 0.50 0.72 LME24-052 230.20 231.70 1.50 0.32 including 230.20 230.70 0.50 0.67

Drill hole LME24-054 focused on the southernmost extent of the corridor, testing the M21 vein, the newly discovered Q vein, and other key veins, reaching a final length of 815 m at an azimuth of 115° and dip of -60°.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) LME24-054 18.90 19.50 0.60 0.48 LME24-054 64.50 65.00 0.50 0.95 LME24-054 415.80 416.50 0.70 0.18 LME24-054 417.65 418.15 0.50 0.35 LME24-054 608.00 608.50 0.50 1.34 LME24-054 679.00 680.00 1.00 0.12 LME24-054 725.20 726.40 1.20 3.11 including 725.20 725.70 0.50 6.67 LME24-054 761.65 762.20 0.55 0.35 LME24-054 796.35 797.00 0.65 0.32 LME24-054 801.00 802.00 1.00 0.23

0.2Exploration Significance

Within this property, LAURION's focused drilling and fieldwork efforts have outlined a key mineralization hosting corridor measuring 6 kilometres in length and 2.5 kilometres in width, comprising approximately 26.3% of the entire project area. The dimension of this corridor highlights the significant scale and potential of the project.

The recent drilling program focussed on quartz veins and shear zones in previously undrilled areas northeast and southwest of the Sturgeon River Mine Shaft. These zones were uncovered and validated during the Corporation's Summer 2024 Field Program through detailed stripping and channel sampling. Prioritized for the Fall 2024 Drill Program, the initial results have uncovered notable mineralized intervals, thereby shedding light on the geological structures of these newly identified zones, expanding the Corporation's understanding of the Ishkõday Project's mineral potential, and increasing the Sturgeon River Mine mineralized area.

These findings emphasize the high-grade potential of the mineralized veins and enhance our understanding of the complex structural framework at Ishkõday. LAURION remains focused on refining its geological models and delineating further high-grade zones as part of its systematic exploration approach. From LAURION's perspective, the 2024 Fall Drill Program has further advanced the Ishkõday Project toward the long-term development goals of the Corporation.

Sampling and QA/QC Protocols

All drill core is transported and stored inside the core facility located at the Ishkõday Project in Greenstone, Ontario. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all of its sampling, in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory. After logging, core samples were identified and then cut in half along core axis in the same building, and then zip tied individually in plastic sample bags with a bar code. Approximately five or six of these individual bags were then stacked into a "rice" white material bag and stored on a skid for final shipment to the laboratory. All core samples were shipped to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay, which were then prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples are processed by 4-acid digestion and analyzed by fire assay on 50 g pulps and ICP-AES (Inductively-CoupledPlasma - AtomicElement-Spectroscopy). Over limit analyses are reprocessed with gravimetric finish. A total of 5% blanks and 5% standard are inserted randomly within all samples. 5% of the best assay result pulps were sent for re-assays. All QAQC were verified, and no contamination or bias have been observed. The remaining half of the core, as well as the unsampled core, have been stored in temporary core racks at the core logging facility in Beardmore. The core will be moved to the core storage facility at the Ishkõday Project in the Spring of 2025.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, P.Geo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 273,494,904 outstanding shares of which approximately 73.6% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories. LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

