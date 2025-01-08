Grande Portage Resources Initiates Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork

VANCOUVER, January 8, 2025 - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is initiating testwork for a sensor-based ore sorting system, utilizing samples from the New Amalga Mine Project located approximately 16 miles (25 km) northwest of the city of Juneau, Alaska.

As previously announced, the Company's Conceptual Mining Plan envisions the development of the New Amalga gold mine as a selective underground mining operation which would send ore off-site to be processed at a third-party facility, enabled by the project's location near tidewater and less than 4 miles (6.5km) from existing paved highway (Fig 1). This results in a dramatically reduced mine site footprint due to the avoidance of chemical processing and tailings storage facilities. Processing options include potential use of third-party concentrator facilities around the Pacific Rim or direct shipment to smelters in East Asia.

Grande Portage has assembled a drill core composite which is reflective of the anticipated production from the Conceptual Mine Plan. The composite includes both ore and waste samples to reflect the expected dilution from wall rock (waste) which is inherent with underground blasting of narrow ore veins. This core is being subjected to a sensor-based ore sorting test process at the facilities of Steinert US Inc, a leading global manufacturer of ore-sorting equipment. The purpose of ore sorting is to quickly separate particles of waste dilution rock from the mined material, without the use of chemical reagents.

Sensor-based ore sorting utilizes a variety of measurements to determine whether a particle is ore or waste, including color, electromagnetic induction, and x-ray analysis to assess elemental composition. The crushed rock is placed on a conveyor belt and then dropped in front of the sensor, which rapidly analyzes the individual pieces of rock. When a piece of rock is identified as waste, a puff of compressed air redirects it to a "reject" bin. The remaining pieces of rock are sent to the stockpile of accepted material. (Fig. 2)

The New Amalga deposit is considered a good candidate for use of ore sorting technology since the wall rock is often both visually and geochemically distinct from the quartz vein resource (Fig. 3).

Ian Klassen, President and CEO comments: "Sensor-based ore sorting is a well-established technology currently in use at many mines worldwide, and we are very excited to be working with Steinert to test its effectiveness on samples representative of the New Amalga conceptual mine plan."

Mr. Klassen continued: "Integrating ore sorting into the production plan could significantly reduce the amount of mined rock requiring transportation and processing at a third-party facility, lowering per-ounce costs while also providing useful sorter-reject material for underground backfill as part of the mining cycle. This would further enhance the existing advantages of our proposed direct-ship mine configuration which utilizes offsite processing. It may also create opportunities for inclusion of thinner veins into the mine plan - areas of the deposit which otherwise may not have been considered viable."

Fig. 1: Location of New Amalga Mine Project

Fig. 2: Simplified Conceptual Diagram of an Ore Sorting System

Fig. 3: Example of New Amalga Drill Core, Displaying Distinct Wall Rock vs Quartz Vein Intervals

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising/e-marketing contract with 1000903966 Ontario Inc. to provide marketing services, including social media engagement through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and Reddit. The initial term of the agreement is 90 days, starting on January 6, 2025, and may be renewed with mutual written agreement. During the initial term, 1000903966 Ontario Inc., will be paid CAD$12,000.

Kyle Mehalek, P.E.., is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Mehalek is independent of Grande Portage within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the New Amalga Gold Mine Project (formerly the Herbert Gold project) situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate (filed in June 2024) reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"

Ian M. Klassen

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 899-0106

Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that under National Instrument 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based any production decision on NI 43-101-compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, or feasibility studies, and historically production decisions made without such reports have increased uncertainty and higher technical and economic risks of failure. These risks include, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study or preliminary economic assessment, such as the application of economic analysis to mineral resources, more detailed metallurgical and other specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental, social, and community impacts. Any decision to place the New Amalga Mine into operation at levels intended by management, expand a mine, make other production-related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations would be largely based on internal non-public Company data, and on reports based on exploration and mining work by the Company and by geologists and engineers engaged by the Company.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

