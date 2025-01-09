AC/DC Battery Metals Provides Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Coquitlam - AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "AC/DC") (TSXV: ACDC) (OTCQB: ACDBF) announces that the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting")was held today, Wednesday January 8, 2025 at 10:00 am (pacific time) and is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved with over 99.998% voting in favour in all categories. Resolutions passed are listed below.

1. The following individuals were re-elected Directors of the Company: Tim Fernback, Robert Setter, Ryan Cheung and Andrew Gertler.

2. SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as Company auditors.

3. Shareholders approved the adoption of a new 20% fixed stock option plan (the "New Plan"), as described in the Information Circular, which replaces the Company's previous 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Old Plan") and is aligned with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation. All outstanding stock options under the Old Plan will remain outstanding and in full force and effect in accordance with their terms. All future grants of stock options will be subject to the rules and restrictions of the New Plan. The New Plan was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. A copy of the New Plan was included as Schedule "B" to the Information Circular, which has been filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company for the ensuing year:

Tim Fernback: President and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Guanzon: Chief Financial Officer

Tina Whyte: Secretary

Tim Fernback, Robert Setter and Ryan Cheung were re-appointed as members of the Audit Committee for the upcoming year.

About AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. acdcbatterymetals.com

Nickel Project, British Columbia

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Nickel Project.

About the Copper Property

The Copper Property consist of 17 claims comprising 27,525.24 hectares located in the Omineca Mining Division of north-central British Columbia, approximately 150 km north of Fort St. James. The claims are not subject to any royalty terms, back-in rights, payments or any other agreements and encumbrances. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Copper Property

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@acdcbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604-336-8026

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

