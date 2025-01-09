Menü Artikel
Perseus Mining December Quarter Report Webinar

03:17 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Perth, Jan. 09, 2025 - QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/ January 9, 2025/ Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its December 2024 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Wednesday January 29, 2025.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday January 29, 2025

Perth - 6:00am

Sydney/Melbourne - 9:00am		 Canada: Tuesday January 28, 2025

Vancouver - 2:00pm

Toronto - 5:00pm		 UK: Tuesday January 28, 2025

London - 10:00pm


Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uT5G_R25RBCuc1RfDs1o3Q

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 811 1264 4401. For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares: 1,373,903,653

Performance rights: 9,853,824

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com		 DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield

Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director		 CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdaSZODkiy

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at www.perseusmining.com.


This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.



