Thesis Gold Contracts Ausenco and Mining Plus to Commence Pre-Feasibility Study for Lawyers-Ranch Project

Vancouver, January 9, 2025 - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC ("Ausenco") and Mining Plus Canada Consulting Ltd. ("Mining Plus") to complete a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 for its wholly owned Lawyers-Ranch Project in British Columbia. This PFS will build upon the strong project economics outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) filed in September 2024, which demonstrated an after-tax NPV (5%) of C$1.28 billion, an IRR of 35.2%, and a payback period of just 2.0 years1 (see Thesis news release of September 5, 2024).

Following a rigorous selection process, Thesis has chosen to partner with Ausenco and Mining Plus due to their position as industry leaders with extensive expertise in engineering, process design, and mine planning. Thesis is confident in the partnership's ability to produce a robust and complete PFS, which will offer a foundation for the project as it progresses through permitting, detailed engineering, and towards construction. Additionally, Knight-Piésold, F. Wright Consulting, and One-Eighty Consulting will continue their contributions from the PEA stage, focusing on tailings, water and waste rock management, metallurgy, and permitting, respectively.

"We are excited to collaborate with Ausenco and Mining Plus, two highly respected firms recognized for their excellence in engineering and mining studies," said Dr. Ewan Webster, President and CEO of Thesis Gold. "This milestone represents an important step forward as we continue to unlock the value of the project and advance towards our goal of building a sustainable and profitable mining operation."

The PFS is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2025 and will be filed on SEDAR+ when available. Work will progress in line with the ongoing Environmental Assessment process, with necessary finalized design items scheduled to be completed prior to submission of the Detailed Project Description in the second half of 2025.

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold Inc. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the potential of its 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch Project, located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District. The recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) highlights robust project economics, including a 35.2% after-tax IRR and an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.28 billion, demonstrating the potential for significant value creation. The Company's 2025 roadmap includes a robust exploration and drill program, delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study on the combined Lawyers-Ranch Project, and commencement of the Environmental Impact Assessment Process. Through these strategic moves, Thesis Gold intends to elevate the Lawyers-Ranch Project to the forefront of global precious metals ventures.

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global company redefining what's possible. The team is based across 26 offices in 15 countries delivering services worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco delivers innovative, value-add consulting studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the minerals and metals and industrial sectors (www.ausenco.com).

About Mining Plus

Mining Plus are a leading mining technical services provider, consisting of professionals specialising in geology, mining engineering (Surface and Underground), geotechnical engineering, mine ventilation and operational management. We have grown and diversified over the years to cover a broad range of mineral commodities across the project value chain, from the conceptual stage of projects, right through to feasibility study work, project delivery, commissioning, and mine closure.

1Please refer to the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment entitled, "Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, Lawyers- Ranch Project and Property" with an effective date of August 30, 2024 filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

