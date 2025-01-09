EMX Provides Financial Update

Vancouver, January 9, 2025 - EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce that the Company ended the year with approximately $27 million in cash and cash equivalents and $35 million in long term debt that matures in July 2029 under an agreement with Franco Nevada Corporation. The Company's balance sheet was strengthened because of several transactions closing before the end of the December quarter as discussed below.

Sale of Shares in Ensero Holdings Inc ("Ensero") - Ensero repurchased all our common and preferred share holdings in Ensero for approximately $5.6 million. The Company invested approximately $3.8 million in Ensero in 2020, and since making the investment has earned approximately $1.0 million in dividends. The Company has sold all its holdings in Ensero as of December 31, 2024.

Early Property Payment at Berenguela Royalty Property in Peru - The Company received an early property payment from Aftermath Silver Ltd. ("Aftermath") totaling $2.9 million. Aftermath has one final payment totaling $3.25 million which is due in November 2026. The Company has a sliding-scale net smelter return (NSR) Royalty on all mineral production from the Project for the life of mine commencing at the declaration of commercial production, and includes a 1.0% NSR royalty on all mineral production when the silver market price is up to and including US$25 per ounce, and a 1.25% NSR royalty on all mineral production when the silver market price is over US$25 per ounce and when the copper market price is above US$2 per pound.

Royalty buy-down Completed at Park Salyer Property in Arizona - The Company has received $500,000 from Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. ("Arizona Sonoran") from the buyback of 1.0% NSR royalty covering the Park Salyer Property which is part of the Arizona Sonoran's Cactus Property. The buy-down by Arizona Sonoran reduces the Company's NSR royalty on Park Salyer from 1.5% to 0.5% which is not capped and cannot be reduced.

About EMX - EMX is a precious, and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

