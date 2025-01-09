NeoTerrex Completes Drilling at the Valour Project

Ottawa, January 9, 2025 - NeoTerrex Minerals Corp. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its maiden drill program at the Valour Project (the "Project"), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

The drill program comprised 1,326 metres across eight diamond drill holes, targeting strong conductors in areas where sulphides and volcanic lithologies had been previously identified.

Situated within the gold and critical mineral-rich Abitibi geological sub-province, the Project is approximately 50 to 60 kilometres northwest of Waswanipi. The drilling focused on modelled magnetic anomalies coinciding with strong electromagnetic conductors, in an area where grab samples had previously revealed anomalous copper concentrations (refer to press release dated October 24, 2024). Magnetic data further indicated the presence of faulting and other significant structural features that may serve as conduits for mineralization.

The region boasts a variety of geological attributes favorable for mineralization, including volcanic and sedimentary rock units, a major unconformity, a significant fold axis, and a younger intrusive body located to the southeast. These metallogenic features-spanning stratigraphic, structural, and thermodynamic contexts-provide a robust geological framework for gold and critical mineral exploration.

Preliminary examination of the recovered core has revealed semi-massive sulphides over several metres, likely corresponding to the identified anomalies. Detailed core logging is expected to conclude within the next week, after which samples will be sent for laboratory analysis to assay for gold, copper, zinc, and other elements.

Qualified Persons

Technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and CEO of NeoTerrex, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NeoTerrex

The Company is currently advancing its prospective critical minerals projects located in the province of Quebec with the majority of its projects located within or near areas with excellent infrastructure. NeoTerrex is positioning itself to capitalize on the growing critical minerals sector in North America with the exploration and development of new deposits.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to NeoTerrex's future plans, objectives or goals regarding the drill program of the Company and timing and results of assays. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

