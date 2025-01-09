Oxy Capital Acquires Over 10% of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd.

LISBON, Jan. 9, 2025 - Oxy Capital SGOIC, S.A ("Oxy Capital") announces that it has acquired ownership and control of 29,800 common shares ("Common Shares") of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. ("Montero") (TSXV: MON) through purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of C$0.31 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of C$9,238, representing approximately 0.06% of the outstanding Common Shares (the "Transaction").

Prior to the Transaction, Oxy Capital had ownership and control over, 4,983,981 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.94% of the outstanding Common Shares. Following the Transaction, Oxy Capital now has ownership and control of a total of 5,013,781 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.0% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Subject to applicable law, Oxy Capital will continue to review its holdings of Montero's securities and, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, Montero's business and financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, may increase or decrease its investment in the securities of Montero.

An Early Warning Report in respect of this acquisition will be filed under Montero's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please refer to the contact listed below.

Oxy Capital SGOIC, S.A. is an organization established under the laws of Portugal. The company specializes in managing various investment entities, including venture capital investment bodies, social business investment funds, and specialized alternative investment entities. It operates both open-ended and closed-end bodies focused on collective investments in cash equities, other financial assets, and real estate assets.

In addition to its primary activities, Oxy Capital provides technical, financial, administrative, and commercial support to companies under its managed funds, including feasibility studies, market promotion, and assistance in financing.

Oxy Capital's head office is located at Amoreiras Torre 2, Av. Eng. Duarte Pacheco 15ºB, 1070-102, Lisbon, Portugal

Montero's head office is located at 750 West Pender St., Suite 401, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T7

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Oxy Capital's investment objectives and future intentions with respect to Montero. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations about future events, and are therefore subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding such future expectations. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and Oxy Capital is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

