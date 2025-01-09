Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Toronto, January 9, 2025 - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has received additional grab sample results ranging from 10 ppb Au up to 68,000 ppb Au (68 g/t or 2.2 oz/t gold (Au)) at the newly identified 111 ("one-eleven") Zone at its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("the Property"). The samples were collected during a short follow up sampling program in December 2024, in the vicinity of previous samples taken in November 2024. The November samples returned values ranging from < 15 ppb Au up to 56,900 ppb Au (56.9 g/t). Please refer to Bold press release dated December 12, 2024. The 68 g/t Au sample was obtained approximately 3 meters north of the 56.9 g/t Au sample.

The 8 new samples collected at the 111 Zone in December consist of strongly sheared, strongly silicified, sericitized, tuffaceous mafic to intermediate volcanics, containing generally minor but up to 5% disseminated pyrite, and several fine specks of visible gold in the case of the sample which returned 68 g/t Au. The east-northeast-trending zone has limited exposure and appears to be at least 3 meters wide in outcrop, situated within a broad (>100 m wide) alteration zone that coincides with a prominent magnetic low. The zone of anomalous gold remains open in all directions.

Except for limited prospecting and sampling along strike during previous work by the Company, the 111 Zone has seen no known historical exploration work. During the upcoming 2025 field season, the Company intends to carry out backhoe stripping as well as mapping and sampling to ascertain the width of the zone. This work will be combined with additional prospecting and soil sampling along the 111 Zone and its strike extension to the southwest and northeast.

For a sketch map of the gold-bearing zone see Figure 1.

For descriptions of samples collected in December 2024 please see Table 1 below.

For descriptions and locations of samples collected in November 2024 please see Bold press release dated December 12, 2024.





Photo 1: Sample C277097, 68 g/t Au or 2.2 oz/t gold (Au)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/236526_c3c6912c74989af5_001full.jpg

Table 1

Table 1: December 2024 111 Zone Grab Samples Sample No. Date Area X (UTM Z15) Y (UTM Z15) Source Description Au ppb C277092 2024-12-04 111 Zone 676832.3 5380320 Outcrop Strongly silicified, sheared, sericitized mafic volcanic with rusty yellow-brown (iron carb + sericite?) seams / shear planes, trace pyrite. Outcrop 0.5m NE of C277090 from Nov. (56.9 g/t Au sample). 66 C277093 2024-12-04 111 Zone 676833.1 5380321 Outcrop Similar to previous but local bands of increased silica alteration associated with pyrite, trace-0.5% overall. Outcrop 1m NE of previous. 10 C277094 2024-12-04 111 Zone 676833.9 5380321 Outcrop Similar to previous. Outcrop 1m NE of previous. 29 C277095 2024-12-04 111 Zone 676835.5 5380323 Outcrop Similar to C277092. Outcrop 2.5m NE of previous. 304 C277096 2024-12-04 111 Zone 676835.1 5380323 Outcrop Similar to C277092. Outcrop 0.5m NW of previous. 54 C277097 2024-12-04 111 Zone 676832.5 5380323 Subcrop Similar to C277092 but with trace visible gold within or near orange-brown seams / shear planes. Subcrop near Nov. sample C277089. 68000 C277098 2024-12-04 111 Zone 676841 5380329 Outcrop Similar to C277092 but more quartz-flooded, with 4-5% pyrite as stringers / disseminations. 1810 C277099 2024-12-04 111 Zone 676843 5380327 Outcrop Strongly silicified, sheared mafic volcanic with minor pyrite. Outcrop 2.5m SE of previous. 80

Photo 2: 111 Zone in outcrop, southwest end of sampling, looking north

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/236526_c3c6912c74989af5_002full.jpg

QAQC Protocols

Grab samples were collected, documented and photographed in the field, then placed in sealed bags and delivered to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Thunder Bay, which is an ISO / IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Grab sample collection is subject to Bold's internal quality assurance / quality control (QAQC) protocols, which include the insertion of blank material and certified reference material into each batch of samples submitted. Samples referenced in this news release were analyzed using ActLabs methods 1A2-50, a 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, with over-limit results analyzed using method 1A3-50, a 50g fire assay with gravimetric finish.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. of Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

