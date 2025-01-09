Pinnacle Provides Reminder on the Company's Upcoming Annual General Meeting

To receive the annual financial statements of the company for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024, together with the report of the auditor thereon;

To fix the number of directors of the company at four;

To elect directors of the company for the ensuing year;

To appoint the auditor of the company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor;

To ratify, confirm and approve the company's rolling share option plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying information circular.

VANCOUVER - January 09, 2025 (TSXV:PINN; OTC:NRGOF; Frankfurt:P9J) - Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") wishes to remind shareholders that the company's annual general meeting is set to take place virtually on January 10, 2025, at 11:00am, for the following purposes:

The company has satisfied all the conditions of, and is relying on, the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials provided under Canadian Securities Administrators Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 dated Dec. 4, 2024.

The Company's annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis, as well as interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile and the Company's website as noted below.

ABOUT PINNACLE SILVER AND GOLD CORP.

Pinnacle is currently focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario. The past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional district-scale potential. Pinnacle is also actively looking for other district-scale opportunities in the Americas, with a particular focus on silver and gold. With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long-term, sustainable value for shareholders.

Signed: "Robert Archer" President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com

Tel.: +1-877-271-5886 ext. 110

Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com

