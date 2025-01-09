Westhaven Appoints Vice-President of Exploration and Chief Geologist; Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Jan. 09, 2025 - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the appointments of Robin Hopkins P.Geol. (NT/NU) as Vice-President of Exploration and Peter Fischl, P.Geo. as Chief Geologist effectively immediately.

Robin Hopkins is a professional geologist with almost 40 years' experience exploring for non-fuel minerals throughout Canada, Greenland and southern Africa. Starting in early 2020, Mr. Hopkins has provided technical advice to Westhaven related to the Company's properties in the Spence's Bridge Gold Belt. Prior to his work with Westhaven, he served as Vice-President of Exploration for Stornoway Diamond Corp. (2006 to 2019) and the Chief Technical Officer of Stornoway's predecessor company, Stornoway Ventures Ltd. (2003 to 2006). Between 2000 and 2004, Robin was Vice-President, Exploration for Navigator Exploration Corporation, and prior to that a key member of the Aber Resources Ltd. team that discovered the Diavik Diamond Project pipes in the Northwest Territories in 1994. Robin is a graduate of the University of Waterloo (H.B.A.Sc. Earth Sciences).

Peter Fischl has been Westhaven's Exploration Manager since 2018 but now will assume the role of Chief Geologist. Peter was instrumental in the discovery and advancement of the South Zone high-grade epithermal gold-silver deposit on the Shovelnose Gold Property and was the recipient of the 2019 H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award for significant contributions to enhancing the mineral resources of BC and/or Yukon Territory. Prior to Westhaven, Mr. Fischl spent over twenty years exploring for epithermal gold deposits both internationally, including Kupol/Dvoinoye (Russia) and Hollister (Carlin Trend, Nevada), and locally Harmony/Cinola (BC).

Westhaven has granted 3,500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants pursuant to the terms of its 10% Rolling Equity Incentive Plan which was approved by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on June 24, 2024. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.15 per share and have a 5 year term to expiry. Stock options granted to directors will vest immediately (600,000 options) with the balance of 2.9 million options vesting over a period of 18 months from the date of grant. Following this grant of stock options, there are 15,555,000 stock options outstanding, representing 8.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls ~61,512 hectares (~615 square kilometres) with four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com