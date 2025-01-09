Regal Funds Management Pty Limited Acquires Shares of Resouro Strategic Metals Inc

Vancouver, January 9, 2025 - Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as investment manager or investment advisor for one or more investment funds ("Regal") announced today that it had acquired, in aggregate, a net amount of 1,902,318 Common Shares and 318,055 related financial instruments (collectively, the "Securities") of Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ("RSM" or, the "Corporation") between the period of June 13, 2024 to January 7, 2025 (the "Acquisitions").

Prior to the Acquisitions, Regal owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 9,994,557 Common Shares in RSM, which represented approximately 10.82% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the Acquisitions, Regal now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 11,896,875 Common Shares, which represents approximately 12.85% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares in RSM. Regal also holds 404,969 related financial instruments (equity swaps), which represents economic exposure to approximately 0.44% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares in RSM.

The Acquisitions were conducted for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Regal may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of the Corporation in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report under appliable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the SEDAR+ profile of the Corporation at www.sedarplus.ca.

