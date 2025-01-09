Gatos Silver Reports 2024 Production at the Top End of Guidance

VANCOUVER, Jan. 09, 2025 - Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") today announced production results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 at its 70%-owned Cerro Los Gatos ("CLG") mine in Mexico. Silver production was at the top end of the 2024 guidance range and silver equivalent production was slightly above the top end of the 2024 guidance range. Guidance for both metrics was upwardly revised in October 2024.

Dale Andres, CEO of Gatos Silver, commented: "The CLG mine delivered another excellent quarter of production to end another very strong year in 2024. We achieved our eighth consecutive quarterly record for mill throughput in the fourth quarter of 2024, with an average throughput rate of above 3,300 tonnes per day, which is 33% above the original design capacity. Production across all of our metals met or slightly exceeded the top end of our upwardly revised 2024 guidance ranges, which is a testament to the dedication and effort of our CLG operating team. The solid progress we made in 2024 on increasing mining and milling rates and on our near mine and greenfield exploration programs position the Company well to deliver significant value into the combination with First Majestic."

2024 CLG Production Results Compared with Guidance (100% basis)

Contained Metal Original 2024 Guidance Updated 2024 Guidance 2024

Actual Silver ounces (millions) 8.4 - 9.2 9.2 - 9.7 9.68 Zinc pounds - in zinc conc. (millions) 61 - 69 61 - 69 69.7 Lead pounds - in lead conc. (millions) 40 - 46 40 - 46 46.4 Gold ounces - in lead conc. (thousands) 4.5 - 5.5 4.5 - 5.5 5.53 Silver Equivalent ounces (millions)1 13.5 - 15.0 14.7 - 15.5 15.57

1 Silver equivalent production is calculated using prices of US$23/oz silver, US$1.20/lb zinc, US$0.90/lb lead and US$1,800/oz gold to "convert" zinc, lead and gold production contained in concentrate to "equivalent" silver ounces (contained metal, multiplied by price, divided by silver price).



As shown in the table above, 2024 silver production was 9.68 million ounces, compared with guidance as upwardly revised in October 2024, of 9.2 million ounces to 9.7 million ounces. Silver equivalent production was 15.57 million ounces, slightly above the high end of guidance at 15.5 million ounces as upwardly revised in October 2024. Zinc production of 69.7 million pounds, lead production of 46.4 million pounds, and gold production of 5.53 thousand ounces were all slightly above the high end of guidance, which did not change during 2024.

Production Results (100% basis)

CLG comparative production highlights are summarized below:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, CLG Production 2024 2023 2024 2023 Tonnes milled (dmt) 305,807 277,318 1,191,377 1,071,400 Tonnes milled per day (dmt) 3,324 3,014 3,255 2,935 Feed Grades Silver (g/t) 294 318 284 299 Zinc (%) 4.28 3.86 4.22 3.90 Lead (%) 2.17 1.86 2.00 1.85 Gold (g/t) 0.26 0.30 0.29 0.29 Contained Metal Silver ounces (millions) 2.58 2.56 9.68 9.21 Zinc pounds - in zinc conc. (millions) 18.3 14.6 69.7 57.3 Lead pounds - in lead conc. (millions) 12.9 10.2 46.4 38.9 Gold ounces - in lead conc. (thousands) 1.33 1.39 5.53 5.26 Silver Equivalent ounces (millions)1 4.15 3.88 15.57 14.33 Recoveries Silver - in both lead and zinc concentrates 89.4% 90.3% 88.9% 89.4% Zinc - in zinc concentrate 63.3% 61.8% 63.0% 62.1% Lead - in lead concentrate 88.0% 89.8% 88.6% 88.7% Gold - in lead concentrate 51.2% 51.6% 50.4% 52.4%

1 Silver equivalent production for 2024 is calculated using prices of US$23/oz silver, US$1.20/lb zinc, US$0.90/lb lead and US$1,800/oz gold to "convert" zinc, lead and gold production contained in concentrate to "equivalent" silver ounces (contained metal, multiplied by price, divided by silver price). Silver equivalent production for 2023 is calculated using prices of US$22/oz silver, US$1.20/lb zinc, US$0.90/lb lead and US$1,700/oz gold.



Mill throughput averaged 3,324 tonnes per day during the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and averaged 3,255 tonnes per day during 2024, an increase of 11% compared to 2023.

Metal production in 2024 was higher than 2023 across all metals, supported by higher mill throughput rates. Silver production in 2024 increased by 5%, despite lower silver grades as expected in the mine plan. Zinc production in 2024 increased by 22% and lead production by 20% as a result of both the higher mill throughput rates and higher zinc and lead grades. Gold production increased by 5%.

Silver production in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.58 million ounces, 1% above the 2.56 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2023. Zinc and lead production increased by 25% and 26%, respectively, compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Gold production decreased by 5%.

Increased fourth quarter and 2024 mill throughput rates were driven by continued debottlenecking and optimization efforts focused on achieving higher mining rates through increased productivity and improved mine plan flexibility.

During December, mill throughput averaged 3,760 tonnes per day with good metallurgical performance, and the mine achieved an average mining rate of 3,502 tonnes per day.

