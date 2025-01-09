Ecora to present at The Microcap Conference 2025

LONDON, January 9, 2025 - Ecora,(www.ecora-resources.com) (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) the leading royalty Company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future, is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The Conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Ecora's management team will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the Company's recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool, who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

Expert Panels and Presentations: Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com.

About Ecora

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and shareholder returns.

Ecora is at the start of a five-year growth period with a number of mining projects in its royalty portfolio expected to start production that should underpin income growth of over 50% by the end of the decade.

Media Contact:

FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis +44(0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

