Aldebaran Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR for Altar Mineral Resource Estimate

Vancouver, January 9, 2025 - Aldebaran Resources Inc. (TSXV: ALDE) (OTCQX: ADBRF) ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR+ of an updated Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate (the "Altar Resource Estimate") on the Altar copper-gold project located in San Juan province, Argentina (see Company news release dated November 25, 2024), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure in Mineral Projects.

The Altar Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2024 and was completed by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. out of Tucson, Arizona at the request of Aldebaran. The report titled "Technical Report Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" has been filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and will be posted on the Company's website at www.aldebaranresources.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, FGS, Chief Geological Officer and Director of Aldebaran, who serves as the Qualified Person (QP) for the Company under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds a 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina and is proceeding to formalize an earn-in of an additional 20% interest. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc., including the three main porphyry discoveries (Altar Central, Altar East, and Altar United) reported within a single conceptual open pit (see Company news release dated November 25, 2024).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Aldebaran, including management's assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Aldebaran expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the proposed exploration and development of the Altar project described herein, and management's assessment of future plans and operations and statements with respect to the completion of the anticipated exploration and development programs, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236659