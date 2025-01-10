Electrum Discovery Corp. Appoints Graham Farrell as Investment Relations Manager

Vancouver, January 10, 2025 - Electrum Discovery Corp. ("Electrum" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ELY |FRA:R8N |OTC:ELDCF) is pleased to announce that the Company has retained North Star Investor Relations Inc. ("North Star IR") to provide a full suite of investor relations services to Electrum. Mr. Graham Farrell will be responsible for overseeing the investor relations program for the Company including the development and implementation of strategic marketing and financial goals to create shareholder value.

"Appointment of Mr Graham Farrell and North Star Investor Relations Inc. is another stepping stone in Electrum's commitment to building an industry-leading team comprised of professionals with a demonstrated history of creating value. Electrum's ability to serve shareholders and reach in the institutional and retail investor space will be greatly expanded through Graham's network, and his reputation for quality work and timely execution is precisely what we value at Electrum. As we step into our maiden drilling programme, and our news flow intensifies, this is another exciting development for the company," Dr Elena Clarici, CEO and President commented.

"We are excited for the opportunity to work with Dr. Elena Clarici and her accomplished team at Electrum. In a world where major resource discoveries are becoming increasingly more difficult to find, Electrum is situated in a jurisdiction that is very mining friendly and still has major potential to discover a globally significant copper project." Stated Graham Farrell, Founder and President of North Star IR.

Mr. Farrell has been involved in the Canadian and U.S. capital markets for over 20 years. Prior to his current investor relations work, Graham spent 15 years working on the institutional sell side at well-known boutique investment banks where he ran trading operations and supported capital raising efforts for issuers in various sectors.

North Star Investor Relations is a full-service investor relations advisory firm based in Toronto, Canada, founded by Graham Farrell and provides a suite of services to its clients including, but not limited to, investor engagement and outreach, social media support and content generation, in-person and virtual roadshows and marketing campaigns, investor conference selection and support, and implementation and execution of capital markets strategies.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has agreed to pay North Star IR a cash retainer of $10,000 per month, plus applicable taxes and out-of-pocket expenses. The agreement has a term of 12 months and commenced on January 1, 2025. Mr Graham Farrell nor North Star IR will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for services under the agreement.

For more information contact:

Dr Elena Clarici, Chief Executive Officer and Director

T: +1 604 801 5432 | E: elena@electrumdiscovery.com | W: electrumdiscovery.com

Graham Farrell, Investor Relations

T: +1 416 842 9003 | E: graham@electrumdiscovery.com

About Electrum Discovery Corp.

Electrum Discovery Corp. is an emerging mineral exploration and development company focused on the prolific Western Tethyan Belt with two main projects spanning 645 square kilometers of prospective exploration ground in the Republic of Serbia.

Timok East extends over 123 square kilometers across the Timok copper-gold region and includes the recently discovered Bambino copper-gold anomaly, located less than five kilometers from the Bor Copper-Gold Mining Complex.

Novo Tlamino, located in the south-east of the Republic of Serbia, covers 522 square kilometers and includes an inferred mineral resource estimate of 670,000oz AuEq (7,100,000t at 2.9 g/t AuEq average grade), PEA (January 7, 2021)[1]

Electrum Discovery is looking to maximize the value of our mineral projects for all stakeholders including our shareholders, the local community and government. We have an open-door policy and encourage all stakeholders to contact us through our website. We have a strong environmental and ethics policy to complete all our work in line with regulations in an open and transparent process. Our projects are at an early stage, and we plan continue our consultation with all stakeholders in a climate of mutual respect, while fostering sustainability, governance and knowledge transfer in the region.

Additional information on Electrum can be found by reviewing the Company's page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Such statements include the expected development of a new geological concept at Timok East as a result of the Program; the Company's expected achievement of specified milestones; results of operations; and expected financial results of the Company. Often, but not always, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Electrum, to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the PEA and exploration results and the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in Electrum's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under Electrum's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Rock chip and surface results are early stage and there is no assurance that future exploration will find mineralization of further interest. Although Electrum has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking information contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking information has been made as of the date hereof and Electrum disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

[1] Preliminary Economic Assessment and NI43-101 Technical Report for the Medgold Tlamino Project, January 7, 2021, www.sedarplus.ca. The effective date of the resource estimate is January 7, 2021. Authors of the Reports are: Mr. Richard Siddle, MAIG, of Addison Mining Services Ltd for Mineral Resources; Dr. Matthew Randall, FIMMM, of Axe Valley Mining Consultants Ltd for Mining; Mr. Ian Jackson, FIMMM, of Bara Consulting for Mineral Processing, and Dr. Andrew Bamber, MCIM, of Bara Consulting Ltd for Economic Analysis.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, and it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be characterized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realised.

