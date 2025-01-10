Kingfisher Announces Upsize to Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISEMMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, January 10, 2025 - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to demand the Company will increase its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") at a price of $0.165 per Unit to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,850,000 (the "Offering"), which was previously announced on December 10, 2024, and December 17, 2024.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company for 24 months from the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.30.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for, but are not limited to, continuing to expand Kingfisher's business, including the acquisition of the Ball Creek West project from P2 Gold Inc., and general working capital purposes.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the region at the contiguous 819 km2 HWY 37 Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 43,201,553 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 778 606 2507

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

