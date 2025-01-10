York Harbour Announces Change of Auditor

Vancouver, January 10, 2025 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (CSE: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (the "Company" or "York Harbour") announces that it has changed its auditors from MS Partners LLP, (the "Former Auditors") to Manning Elliott LLP, (the "Successor Auditors") effective January 10, 2025.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditors resigned as auditors of the Company effective January 10, 2025, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective January 10, 2025, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the most recently completed fiscal year (January 31, 2024) or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued preceding the date of the Former Auditor's resignation. There are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the former auditor and the successor auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and has been filed on SEDAR+.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The Company has recently closed the first milestone of an Option Agreement with Firetail Resources Limited on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. Additionally, York Harbour holds a 100%-interest in the Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements Project, covering 15,150 hectares, situated next to the Trans-Canada Highway and only 27 km from a deep-water port at Turf Point, Newfoundland.

