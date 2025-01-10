Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Premium Resources Announces Quarterly Director DSU Grants

10.01.2025  |  Newsfile

Toronto, January 10, 2025 - Premium Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PREM) (OTC Pink: PRMLF) ("PREM" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 317,500 deferred share units ("DSUs") to its independent directors at an effective price of CDN$1.00 per DSU. The DSUs were granted in consideration for services rendered by the independent directors for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 pursuant to the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan.

About Premium Resources Ltd.

PREM is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on the redevelopment of the previously producing nickel, copper and cobalt resources mines owned by the Company in the Republic of Botswana.

PREM is committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders. Our skilled team has worked over 100 projects collectively, accumulating over 400 years of resource discoveries, mine development and mine re-engineering experience on projects like the Company's Selebi and Selkirk mines. PREM's senior team members have on average more than 20 years of experience in every single aspect of mine discovery and development, from geology to operations.

For further information about Premium Resources Ltd., please contact:

Jaclyn Ruptash
Vice President, Communications and Government and Investor Relations
+1 (604) 770-4334

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Follow Us
X (formally Twitter): https://twitter.com/Prem_Resources
Linked in: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Premium-Resources
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PremiumResourcesLtd

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236870


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Premium Resources Ltd.

Premium Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A40UCR
CA74061L1040
www.premiumresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap