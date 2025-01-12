Menü Artikel
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Investor Presentation

12.01.2025  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is pleased to publish a presentation focusing on the extensive global opportunities within our ReMine+ Strategy. This presentation forms part of an investor roadshow to be conducted shortly.

In December 2024, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ecocycle Pty Ltd (Ecobatt) committing to explore and evaluate opportunities around processing black mass into critical minerals to re-enter the battery supply chain. The document also includes a link to a short video summarising the agreement.

We would also like to remind investors that the Closing Date for the pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue (Entitlement Issue) is Friday, 17 January 2025. The Offer Booklet is available on the Cobalt Blue website.

About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.



