Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update

Orosur Mining Inc. - Pepas continues to grow

Assays from three more holes - exceptional results continue PEP016 - 43.7m @ 3.13 g/t Au PEP017 - 40.2m @ 2.06 g/t Au PEP018 - 54.1m @ 6.01 g/t Au (from surface

Geological picture continues to develop.

LONDON, January 13, 2025 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's flagship Anzá Project ("Project") in Colombia.

ANZÁ Project

The Anzá Project is 100% owned by the Company following recent completion of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), announced 28th November 2024, whereby the Company purchased all of the shares of its previous JV partner, Minera Monte Aguila (MMA).

The Project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications as well as a large exploration camp.

Pepas

The Pepas Prospect is in the northern extent of the Anzá Project (pre-acquisition) over 10km north of the central base at APTA (Figure 1).



Figure 1. Anzá Project - prospects

Pepas was discovered by MMA in late 2021 by BLEG sampling and geological mapping, followed by 11 diamond drill holes in 2022 (PEP001 to PEP011).

On completion of the transaction to buy MMA, the Company restarted drilling at the Pepas prospect in mid-November 2024.

Drilling commenced with hole PEP012, which was positioned to confirm previous high-grade results in holes PEP001, PEP005 and PEP007 drilled by MMA in 2022.

Later holes (PEP013 to PEP015) were then rotated some 51 degrees clockwise from PEP012 to begin to test what was considered by Company geological teams to be the controlling trend of SE to NW. The primary objective of the first phase of drilling by the Company was to attempt to understand the geological controls upon mineralisation first identified in 2022, so as to provide guidance for later step out drilling.

Holes PEP012 to PEP015 (previously announced) all intersected thick sequences of high-grade gold mineralisation (table 2), and importantly, intersected a well-defined basement fault that could be correlated from hole to hole and thus provide clear guidance as to orientation.



Figure 2. Plan of holes

Holes PEP016 and PEP017 were both drilled downdip of previous holes, but at opposing ends of the current mineralised zone, in order to test additional structural complexities that were anticipated to the SW and to begin creating several drill sections to aid in interpretation. PEP018 was then drilled up dip of and on section with holes PEP013 and PEP017.

Both PEP016 and PEP017 intersected loose and broken ground from surface, likely as a result of both holes being drilled through and sub-parallel to a large fault zone running parallel to the known basement fault and converging at depth. Drilling within this zone was difficult, with poor recoveries, such that PEP017 was abandoned, and redrilled as PEP017B from the same pad, with slightly shallower dip so as to exit the fault zone earlier.

Some evidence of the existence of this fault had been noted in surface mapping and these holes were designed to test its location and nature to gain a better understanding of the mineralisation.

Once leaving the fault zone, both holes entered the mineralised zone and recorded substantial intersections of gold mineralisation.

PEP018 was drilled immediately up dip of PEP013 to extend the exceptional results recorded in this previous hole. PEP018 entered high grade mineralisation from surface, which continued until intersection of the expected basement fault.

Drill intersections for these three holes are as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) PEP016 61.6 105.3 43.7 3.13 including 61.6 76.25 14.65 8.09 PEP017 56.1 96.3 40.2 2.06 including 56.1 64.15 8.05 4.42 including 74.35 78.6 4.25 8.3 PEP018 0 54.1 54.1 6.01 including 5.4 29.15 23.75 9.07

Table 1. Drill Intercepts





Figure 3. Section, PEP016





Fig 4 Section PEP017B

Discussion and ongoing drilling

Holes PEP016, PEP017, and PEP018 are adding to the geological picture in the centre of the Pepas zone.

The holes drilled since the Company took control of the Project less than six weeks ago, have confirmed the Company's assertion that previous drilling in 2022, while successful in discovering Pepas, did not resolve the orientation of the mineralisation as most holes were drilled sub-parallel to what is now thought to be the primary orientation.

Holes PEP016 and PEP017 were drilled with the joint objectives of increasing the understanding of the litho-structural framework of the deposit, with specific focus on a fault that was expected in the SW of the area. A geological picture is beginning to emerge of the current body of mineralisation sitting within the keel of two roughly parallel faults that converge at depth with a southerly plunge.

Hole PEP018 was drilled up dip of hole PEP013 to complete a drill section. It was expected to return an exceptional result and did not disappoint.

Hole PEP019 is located parallel to PEP018, some 30m along strike to the SE (figure 2), to gradually step out this mineralisation to the SE and to commence a new section. This hole is currently underway.

Preliminary interpretation suggests these two major faults are likely to post-date mineralisation. Attention is thus being given to examining the sense of movement of these structures and their potential impact in offsetting mineralisation. Recent surface mapping and geochemistry results are beginning to demonstrate substantial potential northward of the current body and geological teams are currently expanding this work with a view to developing new targets in addition to the definition drill program currently underway at Pepas.

Since Orosur reassumed ownership and control of the Anzá project in late November 2024, seven holes have been drilled at the Pepas prospect, with all seven returning outstanding gold intersections:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) PEP012 0 66.75 66.75 5.64 PEP013 0 77.30 77.30 7.68 PEP014 0 75.1 75.1 5.58 PEP015 23.5 63.7 40.2 3.75 PEP016 61.6 105.3 43.7 3.13 PEP017 56.1 96.3 40.2 2.06 PEP018 0 54.1 54.1 6.01

Table 2. Results to date, post MMA transaction

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"Drilling at Pepas continues to develop an exciting story. It has been less than six weeks and yet we have achieved a huge amount, with seven holes drilled, all of which have returned exceptional intersections. We will continue expanding Pepas, but attention now also turns northward where tantalising surface mapping is attracting our attention."

For further information, visitwww.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2024 Programme*

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) PEP-001 403384 705000 1001 -50 150 PEP-002 403384 705000 1001 -60 290 PEP-003 403240 705142 1001 -49.60 95.2 PEP-004 403508 705671 838 -59.8 99.8 PEP-005 403373 704990 1008 -49.8 94.6 PEP-007 403374 704990 1008 -69.9 170 PEP-008 403232 704803 971 -50 60 PEP-009 403032 705057 1055 -50 80 PEP-010 403375 705106 982 -50.31 190.4 PEP-011 403573 704939 1001 -50.3 255 PEP-012 403415 704890 997 -56 352 PEP-013 403413 704887 997 -50 43 PEP-014 403400 704910 1007 -50 43 PEP-015 403375 704938 1017 -50 43 PEP-016 403326 704912 999 -50 43 PEP-017 403365 704848 976 -40 47 PEP-018 403345 704851 977 -45 43 PEP-019 403446 704890 991 -45 43

* Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

About the Anzá Project

Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising three exploration licences, four exploration licence applications, and several small exploitation permits, totalling 176km2 in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Post the acquisition of Minera Monte Aguila S.A.S, the area of the Project has increased substantially to approximately 400km2 due to the acquisition of a number of additional applications that were owned by Minera Monte Aguila S.A.S.

The Anzá Project is currently wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiaries, Minera Anzá S.A. and Minera Monte Aquila S.A.S.

The project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and assay.

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.



