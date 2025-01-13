EQS-News: Gold Terra: This is why a 3,000-meter drill hole is a good idea for a junior explorer

One of the ways in which the quality of an outstanding CEO is demonstrated is by recognizing opportunities and daring to do things that others simply lack the imagination to do. At that moment, it can come at the price of being pretty much alone. This description pretty much characterizes Gold Terra's CEO, Gerald Panneton (67 years), and his current endeavor. No other junior explorer would have dared to drill a hole to a depth of 3,002 meters.



This innovative drill hole (GTCM24-056) from the current year 2024 was the deepest hole ever drilled on the property of the historic Con Mine of Newmont near Yellowknife. Gold Terra Resource's (TSXV: YGT; FRA: TX0) business plan is simple: define 2 million ounces of very high grade gold through wedges from the existing master well, and then acquire the former Con mine from Newmont, including the historic 650,000 ounce resource at 11 g/t gold. Already, the Company has outlined a total resource of 542,000 @ appx 8 g/t (Sept 2022 MRE) near surface with its 2021 2022 drill program.



Learn more:



Gold Terra Resource: This is why a 3,000-meter drill hole is a good idea for a junior explorer



