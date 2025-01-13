Hayasa Metals Announces Results from IP Survey over Vardenis Copper-Gold Project

Vancouver, January 13, 2025 - Hayasa Metals Inc. (TSXV: HAY) (OTCQB: HAYAF) ("Hayasa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has received the results from a 23 line-km high resolution induced polarisation (HRIP) survey conducted over the Vardenis Project in August and September 2024. The survey was executed by Terratec Geophysical Services GmbH & Co. based in Heitersheim, Germany.

The survey was carried out to define subsurface geophysical and geological characteristics that will help define drill targets for the Vardenis Phase 2 drilling campaign planned for later this year.

IP surveys produce sections showing chargeability and resistivity measured in Ohm/m and millivolts per volt respectively, below each line surface of the surveyed area as shown in the following images.

Figure 1 below outlines the overall work performed at Vardenis in 2024. Figures 2 and 3 are sections for lines 6 and 7 (out of a total of 10 lines) which cross the center of the large copper-in-soil geochemical anomaly discussed in previous news releases (see news releases dated June 22, 2023 and April 30, 2024) and presented in the corporate presentation. The other eight sections can be viewed in the final report which will be posted on our website later this week and will be circulated to subscribers of Hayasa corporate updates which can be done here:

https://hayasametals.com/contact/subscribe/

President, Chairman and Hayasa's QP Dennis Moore comments: "We are pleased that the recent IP survey shows large chargeability and resistivity anomalies where we hoped to see them, beneath the northern part of the 3.5km x 2.4km copper soil anomaly. Now comes the fun part, poking drill holes into the best parts of the coincident IP and soil anomalies to demonstrate proof of concept. We expect the drill campaign to kick off in June of this year, and it will be a minimum of 3,000m, but possibly up to 8,000m."









Figure 1. IP survey area and Cu soil anomaly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3169/236909_c6e9c393940f1852_002full.jpg







Figure 2. IP survey line 6



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3169/236909_c6e9c393940f1852_003full.jpg







Figure 3. IP survey line 7



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3169/236909_c6e9c393940f1852_004full.jpg

Qualified person

The content of this news release was reviewed by Dennis Moore, Hayasa's President and Chairman, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration programs at Vardenis. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236909