Mosaic and Fosfatados Centro Announce Agreement for Sale of Phosphate Mining Unit in Brazil

TAMPA, January 13, 2025 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) and Fosfatados Centro SPE Ltda ('Fosfatados Centro') announced today that they have entered into an agreement for the sale of a phosphate asset owned by Mosaic located in Patos de Minas, Brazil. Upon the closing of the transaction, Fosfatados Centro will assume responsibility for the Patos de Minas mine and tailings dams and pay Mosaic $125 million (USD) in cash over six years. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including approval by the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), and other conditions precedents.

"This transaction aligns with Mosaic's strategy to scrutinize and monetize non-core assets and redeploy capital to high-returning areas, and we believe the full value of the Patos asset will be realized in the capable hands of Fosfatados Centro. We are grateful to our employees who have been dedicated to the continued maintenance of the asset", says Karen Swager, Mosaic's Executive Vice President, Operations.

"This agreement represents an important step for the phosphate supply to the Brazilian fertilizer market and demonstrates our commitment to advancing the National Fertilizer Plan. We are confident that we will operate the Patos de Minas complex with great efficiency after the completion of the contract," says Rodolfo Galvani Júnior, owner of Fosfatados Centro.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors: Media: Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226 Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206 jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com Joan Tong, 863-640-0826 joan.tong@mosaicco.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about proposed or pending transactions or strategic plans and other statements about future financial and operating results. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: political and economic instability and changes in government policies in countries in which we have operations; the predictability and volatility of, and customer expectations about, agriculture, fertilizer, raw material, energy and transportation markets that are subject to competitive and other pressures and economic and credit market conditions; the level of inventories in the distribution channels for crop nutrients; the effect of future product innovations or development of new technologies on demand for our products; changes in foreign currency and exchange rates; international trade risks and other risks associated with Mosaic's international operations and those of joint ventures in which Mosaic participates, a material adverse change in our Ma'aden investment with respect to the financial position, performance, operations or prospects of Ma'aden; customer defaults; the effects of Mosaic's decisions to exit business operations or locations; changes in government policy; changes in environmental and other governmental regulation, including expansion of the types and extent of water resources regulated under federal law, carbon taxes or other greenhouse gas regulation, implementation of numeric water quality standards for the discharge of nutrients into Florida waterways or efforts to reduce the flow of excess nutrients into the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf of Mexico or elsewhere; further developments in judicial or administrative proceedings, or complaints that Mosaic's operations are adversely impacting nearby farms, business operations or properties; difficulties or delays in receiving, increased costs of or challenges to necessary governmental permits or approvals or increased financial assurance requirements; resolution of global tax audit activity; the effectiveness of Mosaic's processes for managing its strategic priorities; adverse weather conditions affecting operations in Central Florida, the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf Coast of the United States, Canada or Brazil, and including potential hurricanes, excess heat, cold, snow, rainfall or drought; actual costs of various items differing from management's current estimates, including, among others, asset retirement, environmental remediation, reclamation or other environmental regulation, Canadian resources taxes and royalties; reduction of Mosaic's available cash and liquidity, and increased leverage, due to its use of cash and/or available debt capacity to fund financial assurance requirements and strategic investments; brine inflows at Mosaic's potash mines; other accidents and disruptions involving Mosaic's operations, including potential mine fires, floods, explosions, seismic events, sinkholes or releases of hazardous or volatile chemicals; and risks associated with cyber security, including reputational loss; as well as other risks and uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

