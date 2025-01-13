TriStar Announces a $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and a Change in Officers

Scottsdale, January 13, 2025 - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) ("TriStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a non-brokered private placement at a price of C$0.13 per common share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$1.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes and to further advance its Castelo de Sonhos gold project. If fully subscribed, the Company anticipates it will issue up to 11,538,461 common shares.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or around January 27, 2025 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares to be issued in the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Change in Officers

Tristar also announces that Mr. Brian Irwin, the Company's Corporate Secretary retired effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Scott Brunsdon, currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Company will assume the added duties of Corporate Secretary. Mr. Brunsdon has been CFO of TriStar since 2016 and has previously acted as the corporate secretary of other companies. In accordance with Mr. Irwin's employment agreement, he will receive a total of 769,230 common shares of the Company, as a termination payment, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares to be issued to Mr. Irwin were valued at the closing price of Tristar's common shares on December 31, 2024 (or C$0.13 per share) and will be subject to a four-months hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

