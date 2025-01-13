Brunswick Drilling Expanding Lithium Zones on Mirage (Lac Escale) Globex Royalty Claims

ROUYN-NORANDA, Jan. 13, 2025 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:BRW, OTCQB:BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ) have announced additional lithium bearing intersections from their 12,000 metre drill program on the Mirage Property (Lac Escale portion) in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay area of Quebec, on which Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty.

Drilling focused on the Central Zone including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes and has continued to intersect wide and well-mineralized intervals on their extensions and to depth.

Highlights include:

37 meters at 1.14% Li2O in hole MR-24-87 and 1.15% Li2O over 23 meters in hole MR-24-89 extending mineralization at MR-3 down dip where it remains open.

New interval at the MR-6 Dyke with 1.74% Li2O over 19.7 meters in hole MR-24-84 and 0.93% Li2O over 13.5 meters in hole MR-24-75 extending the dyke to the northwest.

New multiple intervals in the stacked dyke area east of MR-6 with 1.39% Li2O over 12.9 meters and 1.99% Li2O over 10 meters in hole MR-24-78, 1.32% Li2O over 16.1 meters in hole MR-24-80 and 1.61% Li2O over 9.9 meters in hole MR-24-85

Hole MR-24-91, drilled for forthcoming metallurgical results, reaffirms the thick, near-surface continuous mineralization at MR-6 with 56 meters at 1.40% Li2O.

Shareholders can access the lengthy Brunswick press release here for details of the drill program including maps, sections and a list of assays.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

