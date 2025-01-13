LUCA MINING TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2025 MINING CONFERENCE: "MINING & SUPPLYING CRITICAL MINERALS & PRECIOUS METALS" PRESENTED BY MAXIM GROUP LLC ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 16TH AT 10:30 A.M. E.T.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Thursday, January 16th, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. E.T.

The Maxim Group LLC "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" will include virtual conversations with companies to identify future trends in mining and supplying critical minerals and precious metals. According to the conference website, Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, believes the U.S. presidential inauguration on January 20th will start changes in how mining & processing companies supply critical minerals to different countries, including China and the U.S. Also, he expects mining and royalty companies to comment on changes in demand in 2025 for critical minerals and precious metals.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a diversified Canadian mining company with two 100%-owned producing mines within the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico which hosts numerous producing and historic mines along its trend. The Company produces gold, copper, zinc, silver and lead from these mines that each have considerable development and resource upside.

The Campo Morado poly-metallic VMS mine is an underground operation located in Guerrero State. It produces copper-zinc-lead concentrates with precious metals credits. It is currently undergoing an optimization program which is already generating significant improvements in recoveries, grades, efficiencies, and cashflows.

The Tahuehueto epithermal gold and silver mine is a new underground operation in Durango State. The Company is commissioning the Tahuehueto mill and expects to achieve commercial production in early 2025.

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

