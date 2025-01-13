Lexston Mining Corp. Share Consolidation

Vancouver, January 13, 2025 - Lexston Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) announces that the board of directors of the Company, approved the consolidation of the common shares of the Company on the ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidated shares for one (1) post-consolidated share (the "Consolidation") and fixed January 28, 2025 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the Consolidation.

Each fractional share remaining after the Consolidation that is less than 1/2 of a share will be cancelled and each fractional share that is at least 1/2 of a share will be changed to one whole share.

The Consolidation will reduce the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company from 49,126,000 to approximately 4,912,600.

The Company will be reserving new ISIN and CUSIP with respect to the consolidated shares.

The trading symbol of the common shares of the Company will not change.

Letters of transmittal will be mailed to the shareholders of the Company upon the completion of the Consolidation.

The Consolidation is subject to the acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nunavut, Canada.

The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.





On Behalf of the Board of Directors, LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION



Jagdip Bal, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

Email: info@lexston.ca







