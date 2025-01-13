Mexus Gold US Has Signed a Non-binding Letter Of Intent, Expects to Begin Trading on Pink Sheets

Mexus Gold US OTC: MXSG Santa Eleana, Caborca, Sonora State Mexico

A Nevada Corporation 1805 N Carson St, Carson City Nv.

SONORA, January 13, 2025 - Mexus Gold US President, Paul Thompson is pleased to announce: With the advice of Mexus legal counsel MXSG has chosen to voluntarily delist Mexus Gold US (MXSG) for the time being from the OTCQB fully reporting company status, and expects to resume trading likely in February as an OTC public traded Pink Sheets Corporation with the trading symbol still MXSG.

Mexus has signed a Non-Binding letter of Intent with a Non-Disclosure Agreement with Tierra Nueva Minera a company mining in Mexico. Its CEO Mr. Miguel Barahona has experience and knowledge needed to enable Mexus Santa Eleana to become a major gold producing mine. Mexus expects to have a decision from Tierra Nueva Minera by February of 2025.

Mr. Thompson goes on to state he is of the belief along with other qualified geologists, that a million ounce plus gold reserve may exist on its Santa Elena gold property. The timing is right with the price of gold along with Mexus having its permits up to date, and in place to drill and/or start gold production from the Santa Eleana Gold property of approximately 6500 acres. The permits alone add tremendous value to the Santa Eleana Gold Project. Once the funds are in place for drilling, Mexus will upon results, review and have published current SK-1300 resource report from a reputable 3rd party mining engineering company based in the United States. Mr. Thompson goes on to state once the SK-1300 report is issued Mexus may choose to become a reporting company again and uplist to the OTCQB.

Cautionary Statement Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the company may develop any actions by the company's partners that may be adverse to the company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the company and its markets seasonal changes and exchange commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to up date any statements in this press release.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, email pthompson@mexusgoldus.com

Paul Thompson SR. (775) 721-9960

SOURCE: Mexus Gold US

