Newmont Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its full year and fourth quarter 2024 results after North American markets close on Thursday, February 20, 2025. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time the same day, which is 9:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, February 21, 2025. A replay of the webcast will be available through the Company's website.

Conference Call Details Dial-In Number 833.470.1428 Intl Dial-In Number 404.975.48391 Dial-in Access Code 412792 Conference Name Newmont Replay Number 866.813.9403 Intl Replay Number 929.458.6194 Replay Access Code 107262

Webcast Details Title: Newmont Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/950322846

The webcast materials will be available Thursday, February 20, after North American markets close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

_________________________________

1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113247127/en/

Contact

Investor Contact - Global

Neil Backhouse

investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact - Asia Pacific

Natalie Worley

apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact - Global

Shannon Lijek

globalcommunications@newmont.com

Media Contact - Asia Pacific

Rosalie Cobai

australiacommunications@newmont.com