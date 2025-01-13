Altai Announces Resignation of Maria Au as Secretary-Treasurer, Officer and Director

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 - Altai Resources Inc. (ATI, TSX VENTURE; US SEC Rule 12g3-2(b) File # 82-2950) ("Altai" or the "Company") announces that Maria Au, the Company's Secretary-Treasurer (also performing the functions of a Chief Financial Officer) resigned on January 10, 2025, from her position and as an officer and a director of the Company. At Altai's request, Ms. Au has graciously accepted, with immediate effect, to serve the Company as an independent external consultant for the purpose of completing the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Altai wishes to thank Ms. Au for serving the Company and its shareholders so diligently for the past 36 years. Throughout her tenure, she has demonstrated the highest integrity, honesty, and dedication in carrying out her duties and responsibilities to the Company, always with the best interests of the Company and its shareholders in mind. The Board of Directors and the Altai family will greatly miss Ms. Au's extraordinary passion and devotion to the Company.

Kursat Kacira, Altai's Chairman & President (also performing the functions of a Chief Executive Officer), will serve, on an interim basis, as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, until a permanent replacement is appointed.

ABOUT ALTAI

Altai Resources Inc. is a resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta and an exploration gold property in Quebec.

