Queen's Road Capital Announces Share Consolidation

Hong Kong, January 13, 2025 - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company", "Queen's Road Capital" or "QRC") announces that, further to the Company's press release of December 12, 2024, and following receipt of the requisite shareholder approvals at its annual general meeting on January 10, 2025, it is proceeding with a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares (the "Consolidation"). No fractional shares will be issued as any fractional share will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole number. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares will be G7315B 129 and the new ISIN number will be: KYG7315B1297. The Company's common shares which bear a Reg S restrictive legend will have the new CUSIP number KYG7315B1370 and the new ISIN number KYG7315B1370. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

The Consolidation will be effective at the opening of markets on January 15, 2024. As a result of the Consolidation, the 490,401,845 Shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 49,040,184 Shares, subject to rounding.

Shareholders who hold their Shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their name will not be required to take any measures with respect to the Consolidation. Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-consolidated Shares to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will receive a certificate representing the post-consolidated Shares.

About Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

QRC is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

