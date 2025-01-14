Majestic Provides Update on Share Purchase and Capital Increase Agreement

Vancouver - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS) is pleased to provide an update to its November 25, 2024 News Release announcing its Share Purchase and Capital Increase Agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 52% of the Target Company and the Muping Gold Project, through its 70.5% owned subsidiary, Persistence Resources Group Ltd.

The Company reports that all the conditions precedent to the Share Purchase have been fulfilled, and the completion of the Zhaojin equity transfer and Yihui equity transfer has taken place as at the date of this announcement in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

Further, the Capital Increase as per the Agreement is ongoing, and the Company will issue further update regarding its completion as and when applicable.

Additional information of the Acquisition and the Muping Gold Project can be found at https://majesticgold.com/projects/mining/muping-gold-project/

About Majestic Gold

Majestic Gold Corp., a British Columbia based company, is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

