Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. Announces Receipt of Final Australian Court Approval for the SXG Scheme

Event Date Effective Date The date on which the Scheme becomes Effective

Lodgement by SXG with ASIC of the Court orders approving the Scheme and lodgement of announcement to ASX

Last day of trading in SXG Shares on the ASX Suspension of SXG Shares from trading on the ASX from close of trading Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Southern Cross Gold Consolidated (formerly named Mawson) CDIs commence trading on the ASX on a deferred settlement basis under the code SX2 Thursday, January 16, 2025 Scheme Record Date Time and date for determining entitlements to the Scheme Consideration 7.00pm on Friday, January 17, 2025 Implementation Date Provision of the Scheme Consideration to Scheme Participants Friday, January 24, 2025 Sothern Cross Gold Consolidated (formerly named Mawson) CDIs commence trading on the ASX on a normal settlement basis under the code SX2 Tuesday, January 28, 2025

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2025 - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. ("SXGC" or the "Company") (TSXV:SXGC) (ASX:SX2) is pleased to announce that earlier today the Supreme Court of New South Wales (the "Court") approved the scheme of arrangement with Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("SXG"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of the shares in SXG it does not already own (the "SXG Scheme").SXG intends to lodge the Court's orders approving the Scheme with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") tomorrow. Upon lodgement of orders with ASIC, the Scheme will be legally effective. SXG will also request that quotation of SXG Shares on the ASX be suspended from close of trading tomorrow.Key dates to Implementation (all Australian Eastern Daylight Time "AEDT")

The Company has been advised by TSX Venture Exchange that the common shares of the Company will resume trading on the TSXV under the new ticker symbol " SXGC " effective Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at the opening of trading.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statement

