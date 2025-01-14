Terra Clean Energy Announces Change of Auditor

Vancouver B.C., January 14, 2025 - Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0, announced that, at the request of the Company, Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditor") has resigned as auditor of the Company, and that Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") has been appointed as the Company's Successor Auditor.

The resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor has been approved by the audit committee and confirmed by the board of directors of the Company. There were no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) and there were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor were the Company's auditor.

"Greg Cameron"

Greg Cameron, CEO

