Atlas Salt Selects Oracle for Project Management Optimization

ST JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) is working with Oracle Corporation and deploying Oracle's suite of project and financial management solutions in support of the development of the Great Atlantic Salt Project.

Oracle's project management tools, including Oracle Aconex, Oracle Primavera Cloud, and Oracle NetSuite, have been integrated to streamline project timelines, financial controls, and collaboration across all stages of the Project. See Oracle's news release (available here) for additional details on the technological enhancements contributing to operational efficiency and risk mitigation at the Great Atlantic Salt Project.

Richard LaBelle, CEO of Atlas Salt, commented: "We are pleased to work with Oracle to bring the transformative impact of their solutions to our Project. The integrated system has been instrumental in maintaining transparency, efficiency, and control."

The Company encourages stakeholders to review Oracle's full news release at https://www.oracle.com/news/announcement/atlas_salt_unifies_project_teams_and_data_with_oracle_cloud_2025-01-14/ for comprehensive insights into the benefits and scope of the collaboration.

For further information about Atlas Salt and the Great Atlantic Salt Project, and ongoing updates, please visit https://atlassalt.com.

For further information about Oracle Construction and Engineering, please visit http://www.oracle.com/construction-and-engineering.

About Oracle Construction and Engineering

Asset owners and project leaders rely on Oracle Construction and Engineering solutions for the visibility and control, connected supply chain, and data security needed to drive performance and mitigate risk across their processes, projects, and organization. Our scalable cloud construction management software solutions enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build, and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration, and change control across the project lifecycle.

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt Inc. is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

For information, please contact:

Richard LaBelle, CEO

investors@atlassalt.com

(709) 739-9545

We seek safe harbor.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: obtaining financing, completion, delivery and timing of project components and requirements, and analysis and assumptions related thereto. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of required permits, supply arrangements and financing. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Atlas Salt

View the original press release on accesswire.com