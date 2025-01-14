Green Battery Minerals Relinquishes Claims at the Jupiter Lithium Project, in Quebec.

January 14th - MONTREAL, QC, Green Battery Minerals Inc. (" Green" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GEM, FSE: BK2P, WKN: A2QENP OTC: GBMIF) announces that it has relinquished its rights to claims at the Jupiter Lithium Project. The company entered into agreement with Vendor (see News Release dated May 4, 2023) and has elected not to maintain the option agreement terms (see News Release dated October 19, 2023), due to a diminishing market for early stage Lithium Pegmatite Projects.

The Company will continue to focus its efforts on the Berkwood Graphite Project in Quebec, where results from the recent field work are expected in Q1 2025 (see News Release dated December 23, 2024).

About the Berkwood Graphite Project

The Berkwood Graphite Project is located within the jurisdiction of Quebec, in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Easy access is provided via a major secondary road and numerous tertiary and forest roads that traverse the property.

The Zone 1 resource lies 8 km southwest of Nouveau Monde's deposit which has a $3.5 billion NPV on it. The Companies Zone 1 resource, and that of Nouveau Monde, share many similar geological characteristics, with the Zone 1 resource being of exceptionally high grade and coarse flake size by global standards.

The current mineral resource at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resource totalling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr.

Table 2: In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)

Current Resources (as of June 17th, 2019)

Minerals Resources Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade (% Cgr) Cgr (t) Cut off Indicated 1.76 17.0 299,200 6.81% Inferred 1.53 16.4 250,200 6.81%

The mineral resource estimates above are described in the technical report entitled, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property, Quebec, Canada. With an Effective date of June 30th, 2019, by Edward Lyons, PGeo., Florent Baril, ing., and Claude Duplessis, ing.

Link to Report:

https://greenbatteryminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/ReportFINAL_compressed.pdf

The historical data presented in this release is derived from public domain reports, the results have not been verified by the author, no subsequent drilling has been completed to confirm the drilled intersections of graphite from LG-13-04N.

Sources:

1)Roy, I., 2004; Projet Lac Guéret Nord (1339N): Rapport sur les travaux d'exploration 2004 Secteur du Bloc C. SOQUEM INC. et Quinto Technology Inc.

https://gq.mines.gouv.qc.ca/documents/examine/GM61184/GM61184.pdf

N.B. 'Secteur 4' trenching and drilling (9 holes) is described; however, results were not reported for the Zone 3 area (Secteur 4).

2)Caron, Y., 2013; Propriete du Lac Guéret : Rapport des Forages D'Exploraion, Region La Cote-Nord, Quebec. Mason Graphite Inc.

https://gq.mines.gouv.qc.ca/documents/examine/GM68992/GM68992.pdf

3)Cassoff, P., Grandillo, A., Piciacchia, L., Fortier, S., Duplessis, C., and Rachidi, M., 2018; NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study Update - Lac Guéret Graphite Project. Mason Graphite Inc. Effective Date: December 5, 2018.

https://masongraphite.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/a53b7c_22115be39ccf4d85b9579f359680997c.pdf

4)Bagrianski, A., 2003; Report on a Halicopter-borne Time Domain Electromagnetic Geophysical Survey. Block A and B, Reservoir Manicouagan Area, Quebec.

https://gq.mines.gouv.qc.ca/documents/examine/GM60497/GM60497.pdf

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent, and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

