Precipitate Constructs New Access Road at Southeast Zone of the Juan de Herrera Project, Dominican Republic

Vancouver - Precipitate Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Precipitate") (TSXV: PRG, OTCQB: PREIF) is pleased to announce equipment has been mobilized to construct and upgrade access roads within the southern region of the Company's 100% owned Juan de Herrera Project ("Juan de Herrera" and the "Project") in the Dominican Republic. See accompanying video and photos below.

The roads are being constructed and upgraded in advance of future work in and around the Southeast Zone to improve access to multiple highly prospective areas within the southern project region where previous results have yielded rock sample results up to 13.5% copper*, and a continuous rock chip (trench) sample reported 3.0 metres ('m') of 2.78% copper, within 8.0m of 1.28% copper, within a broader 18.0m of 0.70% copper. The construction of these access routes will streamline future mobilization of crews and equipment and aid in facilitating follow up exploration and advancement of several promising underexplored target areas. The equipment and personnel utilized in this initiative were sourced from nearby communities and conducted in full collaboration with various local stakeholders.

Jeffrey Wilson, Precipitate's President and CEO stated, "We are pleased to commence this work within an emerging region of the Juan de Herrera project. The newly constructed access routes will not only enhance our exploration capabilities for future and ongoing exploration but provide substantial benefits to the local communities by opening and improving previously challenged and inoperable local infrastructure for improved public use. This initiative, carried out in concert with local groups and using locally sourced road construction equipment, underscores our commitment to responsible exploration through collaborative community partnerships."

See videos and photos of Juan de Herrera community-supported access road construction below:



Video: Precipitate's community-supported access road construction in southern region of Juan de Herrera Project



Photo 1: Precipitate's community-supported access road construction in southern region of Juan de Herrera Project



Photo 2: Precipitate's community-supported access road construction in southern region of the Juan de Herrera Project

The Company's website has additional information, maps and figures of recent and historical Juan de Herrera project data.

* Rock grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

This news release has been reviewed by Michael Moore, Vice President, Exploration of Precipitate Gold Corporation, the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under NI 43-101 standards.

About the Juan de Herrera Project:

The Juan de Herrera Project is owned 100% by Precipitate Gold Corp. and comprised of approximately 12,706 hectares located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining's Romero gold-copper project within the Upper Cretaceous aged package of volcanic and sedimentary Tireo Gold Formation in San Juan Province of Dominican Republic. The project hosts intermediate sulphidation epithermal and VMS style exploration targets. Work to date, including extensive project wide geochemical and geophysical surveying and limited diamond drilling, has delineated and outlined multiple anomalous zones of gold and/or copper mineralization warranting additional exploration and drilling. Approximately 5.0 million gold equivalent ounces have been discovered and advanced in the Tireo Formation belt in the last decade, while vast areas of similarly prospective and proximal terrain, such as that situated within Precipitate's Juan de Herrera project, remain largely underexplored.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The Company has entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Barrick Gold Corp., whereby Barrick can earn a 70% interest in the Company's Pueblo Grande Project by incurring US$22M within 10 years and producing a qualifying Pre-feasibility Study. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in other favourable jurisdictions.

